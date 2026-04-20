These Are The Only US Airports That Don't Have TSA

The Transportation Security Administration, or the TSA, has dominated headlines in 2026 due to long lines and staffing shortages driven by a still, at time of writing, unresolved partial government shutdown. In case you're not a frequent flier, here's a quick rundown of the TSA. This government agency provides security for all transportation systems in the U.S., including commercial aviation, highways, ports, and more. At airports, the TSA screens an average of almost 2.5 million passengers every day at almost 440 facilities across the nation. They're the ones checking your carry-on for banned items – but not every airport uses the TSA for security.

There are 20 airports in the U.S. that participate in something called the Screening Partnership Program (SPP), which allows them to use qualified private companies for security screenings in place of TSA officers. To qualify for the program, airports must contract with private companies that operate under federal oversight and that follow every procedure, policy, and guideline required by the TSA. Airports only receive approval to participate in the program if it does not put travelers at risk, increase costs, or reduce the effectiveness of screening both passengers and their luggage. Additionally, the TSA mandates all security standards and screening equipment.

Many of the airports that participate in this program are smaller facilities like Tupelo Regional Airport in Mississippi, but there are three larger airports where you won't spot TSA security: Kansas City International, Orlando Sanford, and San Francisco International Airport (SFO), which is the busiest airport in the program. More than 54 million people flew into or out of SFO in 2025, and they likely benefited from the SPP.