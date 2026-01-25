The Most Beautiful Airport In The World Is Only A Flight Away

A sunset. Tulips in the spring. The face your dog makes when you take them for a walk. A card your child made for you. These are all things that are often considered beautiful. Though the saying is that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, most of us can probably agree that we rarely think of airports as being beautiful.

Of course, that's not to say that architecture isn't often called out for its beauty. Think about the world-class attractions like the Golden Gate Bridge, the Eiffel Tower, or the Sydney Opera House. These are iconic structures that people travel the world to see firsthand. Every year, Prix Versailles recognizes what it calls the world's most beautiful structures, from museums to hotels and, yes, even airports. The awards, which are announced each year at UNESCO, are meant to "shine a light on the finest contemporary projects worldwide."

In 2025, a jury of eight individuals from around the world selected 72 of the "World's Most Beautiful" projects across 25 countries. The building selections are guided by four Prix Versailles principles, which include intelligent sustainability, cultural resonance, public value, and aesthetic excellence. San Francisco International Airport's (SFO) Terminal 1, which didn't fully open until 2024, was included in the Most Beautiful Airports category. Named after human rights advocate Harvey Milk, Terminal 1 is a domestic terminal that is serviced by several airlines, including Delta, American, and Southwest. It's received several awards for architecture and more.