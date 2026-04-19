This US Air Force 'Ghost Tanker' Is A Critical Test For American Warplanes

The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker is one of the USAF's longest-serving military aircraft, and this airborne tanker has been flying for more than 60 years. To this day, it remains a strategically important plane, supporting the latest and most advanced experimental aircraft as they're certified for use.

The Ghost Tanker is part of the United States Air Force Reserve's 370th Flight Test Squadron, which is based at California's historic Edwards Air Force Base. Its primary mission is to support the 412th Test Wing by providing aerial refueling for aircraft that are being tested. The Ghost Tanker is one of the most important planes in the unit, and the only dedicated test tanker in the USAF. Its name comes not from any official Air Force designation, but from the "Ghost" callsign the plane uses during its missions.

For the most part, the Ghost Tanker operates the same way any other KC-135 tanker would, but its primary mission isn't simply to refuel other planes. The Ghost Tanker is loaded with cameras, instruments, and telemetry systems that capture precise data about how aircraft perform while connected to its boom. This all makes complete sense when you think about it. The Air Force rigorously tests new aircraft before putting them into service, and the ability to operate with tankers and connect to the boom is a pivotal capability.