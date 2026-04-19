Why Discount Tire Might Refuse To Fill Up Your Flat

If you have to think of one of the easiest things to do to a car, you'd probably say putting air in the tires. However, sometimes a seemingly straightforward trip to Discount Tire can turn out to be more complex and expensive than you initially planned for. There's a chance that Discount Tire won't fill up your tire at all.

Getting your tire pressure checked at Discount Tire is free — and so is getting your tire filled. However, not every tire can be filled. We spoke to Assistant Manager Gio Garcia at America's Tire (the name Discount Tire uses in parts of California), who told us that some locations may not fill your tire if it's over 10 years old and considered flat.

"We can still take it into service and see what's wrong," Garcia stated to SlashGear. "We can fix it free of charge, if it's something like a broken valve stem that can be replaced. We can check what's wrong, but we won't fill it up."