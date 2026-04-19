What Are The Banjo Bolts On Motorcycles For?

If you've heard the term "banjo bolt" when talking about motorcycles, you've probably already encountered a fair share of puns relating to musical instruments. However, the bolts themselves have nothing in common with the stringed instrument. Instead, the fittings these bolts secure earn the banjo moniker due to their shape consisting of a round opening with a straight, or sometimes curved, neck, as seen in the image above.

On motorcycles, banjo bolts are used to secure the banjo fittings often found at either end of lines, or hoses, if you prefer, that carry fluids from one component to another. These fluids can sometimes include fuel and engine oil, but banjo fittings and bolts are most often used for hydraulic line terminations.

Hydraulic lines transfer pressure from motorcycle brake and clutch actuators to brake calipers and clutch slave cylinders. Motorcycles that feature electronic linked braking systems, a modern motorcycle feature you might not even know you needed, could have banjo fittings and banjo bolts on brake lines entering and exiting a central combining brake module.

Oil line banjo fittings are often found connecting oil coolers to engine crankcases and oil sumps. Fuel lines benefit from banjo fittings when fuel pumps, petcocks, carburetors, and injection systems require lightweight, low-profile connections. One key benefit to banjo fittings is the ability to tighten the fitting in a desired position without twisting.