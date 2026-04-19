The Safest Large Pickup In 2026 Isn't A Toyota Or Ford, According To The IIHS

It's been a long time since the American pickup truck was just a utilitarian workhorse. The modern pickups that dominate America's sales charts are larger, more refined, and more versatile than ever — and many of today's buyers are concerned just as much with a pickup's family-hauling ability as they are its payload or towing capacity. Naturally, then, safety ratings should be important to many of these truck buyers.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is one of America's most trusted sources for vehicle safety ratings. This independent agency puts new vehicles through a rigorous series of crash tests and other safety measurements, and then publishes those ratings broken down by model and segment. These rankings are then compiled into a list of the safest vehicles in each major segment for every new model year.

Most of the best-performing models for 2026 will be familiar names, but the top-ranked vehicle pickup might be something of a surprise. It's not the best-selling Ford F-150, nor is it Chevy's popular Silverado. In fact, it's not even from Detroit's Big Three at all — but it isn't an imported brand, either. The safest full-size pickup, according to the IIHS, is none other than the highly controversial Tesla Cybertruck. While reactions to the Cybertruck may have been polarized — including negative headlines centering on nagging build quality issues — the pickup does at least seem to be very safe.