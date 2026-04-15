Russia Is Trying To Kill Telegram – The App's Creator Is Fighting Back

The instant messaging application Telegram has recently been targeted by the Russian government. Reports of widespread outages in the region came to light in March 2026, and the app was almost entirely restricted by April 10. In response, Telegram engineers and its CEO (and creator), Pavel Durov, have begun pushing back against Russia and its attempts to ban the app. Durov has even turned to Telegram users in the area, urging them to explore workarounds and keep the app up to date so that they can continue using it amidst this government crackdown.

First and foremost, Durov took to X to remind Telegram users to keep their app updated, as the team has enhanced the app's anti-censorship protocols. As reported by TechRadar, Durov has also recommended that Telegram users use VPNs — Virtual Private Networks — to get around Russia's censorship.

The April 10 ban saw a 95% failure rate for those trying to access the app without one, so at least for now, having multiple VPNs on hand is key, especially as Russia is actively attempting to curtail VPN use as well. Why is this happening? Well, there's the Russian government's rationale as well as the theory Durov and others have brought to the forefront.