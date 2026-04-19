Can You Turn Right On Red In California? Not Everywhere

To save time on their daily commute, countless drivers utilize the largely legal ability to turn right at a red light. Come to a full stop at the intersection in question, ensure there's no traffic headed your way, and safely make the turn. However, this isn't something you can do just anywhere; as it turns out, there are numerous U.S. cities where turning right on red gets you a ticket. Looking specifically to California, one of the largest and most populated states in the country, there are many areas within it where turning right at a red light will get you into trouble.

For example, in the Tenderloin neighborhood in downtown San Francisco, drivers haven't been able to turn right on red for some time. Approximately 200 intersections banned the driving maneuver in 2024 there and the nearby South of Market neighborhood, which expanded on the previous 50 that banned it in 2021. Drivers in San Diego have also experienced right on red restrictions thanks to signage that limits it to specific hours of the day in certain areas. The bans could expand, too, with Berkeley looking into doing away with right on red as recently as 2023.

To take on such a long-established rule of the road, it may seem like these bans are more trouble than they're worth. In reality, according to those who've studied them, they're not only worth pushing for, but they've proven themselves road safety-enhancing.