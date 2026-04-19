Can You Turn Right On Red In California? Not Everywhere
To save time on their daily commute, countless drivers utilize the largely legal ability to turn right at a red light. Come to a full stop at the intersection in question, ensure there's no traffic headed your way, and safely make the turn. However, this isn't something you can do just anywhere; as it turns out, there are numerous U.S. cities where turning right on red gets you a ticket. Looking specifically to California, one of the largest and most populated states in the country, there are many areas within it where turning right at a red light will get you into trouble.
For example, in the Tenderloin neighborhood in downtown San Francisco, drivers haven't been able to turn right on red for some time. Approximately 200 intersections banned the driving maneuver in 2024 there and the nearby South of Market neighborhood, which expanded on the previous 50 that banned it in 2021. Drivers in San Diego have also experienced right on red restrictions thanks to signage that limits it to specific hours of the day in certain areas. The bans could expand, too, with Berkeley looking into doing away with right on red as recently as 2023.
To take on such a long-established rule of the road, it may seem like these bans are more trouble than they're worth. In reality, according to those who've studied them, they're not only worth pushing for, but they've proven themselves road safety-enhancing.
The rationale for revising light turn laws in California
While banning right turns at red lights may seem like a frustrating addition to traffic law, it's not being explored for no reason. On the whole, this comes down to a campaign initiative for roadway safety via the nonprofit Vision Zero Network in an effort to reduce traffic injuries and deaths. Throughout densely-populated cities like San Diego and San Francisco, pedestrians and cyclists are commonplace. Not only does eliminating right on red turns seek to keep them safer, but it also aims to prevent vehicle collisions as well. All it takes is a lapse in judgement, poor timing, or an instant of incorrect decision-making to create an entirely avoidable crash.
This safety element isn't theoretical, either. In some of the areas right on red bans have been implemented in California, they have worked out rather well. According to a traffic evaluation by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, banning right on red throughout the Tenderloin brought a notable drop in close calls and a 70% reduction in vehicle encroachment and blockage of crosswalks. Safe transportation advocate Luke Bornheimer told CBS News that driver compliance is over 90% as well, showing that the overwhelming majority of California drivers are willing to do their part to improve safety for all on the road.
There are many modern car safety features available today that can aid in reducing road accidents, yet at the end of the day roadway safety begins with driver safety. Adhering to traffic laws and making legal and safe decisions are crucial to prevent dangerous scenarios from unfolding. It may be inconvenient, but if no right on red makes California roads safer for drivers and non-drivers alike, it's a small price to pay to avoid accidents and injuries.