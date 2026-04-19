These Types Of Tires Have The Worst Warranty

A generous warranty on any new auto part purchase can help give buyers peace of mind, and tires are no exception. Many manufacturers offer a multi-year limited warranty period on their tires, as well as a mileage warranty. The longest mileage warranties can cover 80,000 miles or more, but most tires are backed by shorter mileage periods, or in some cases, no mileage warranty at all.

There's no concrete rule that dictates that a certain type of tire will always be backed by a certain type of warranty, so it's always best to check any given model's warranty period before you purchase it. Even so, there are some tire types that are generally far more likely to have a short mileage warranty or none at all. Off-road and winter tires are usually among the worst for warranty coverage, alongside high-performance and track-oriented tires. Cheap, no-name brand tires can have poor warranties too, but we'll get to those later.

The reason that high-quality specialist tire types don't offer treadwear warranties is primarily down to their construction. Off-road and performance tires are made of a different rubber compound to standard highway tires, and they're constructed differently too. This difference in construction and materials usually means that they wear much faster. Exactly how much faster they wear can vary considerably based on their usage; for example, consistent high-speed track use will wear a performance tire down much faster than mixed road and track use. That variation in wear rate, along with their shorter lifespan, means manufacturers usually don't offer a mileage-based warranty on these kinds of tires.