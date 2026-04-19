Not Samsung, Not Whirlpool: This Washer Brand Ranks The Highest For Customer Satisfaction

As fun as it can be to shop for a washing machine, we're assuming that nobody really wants to be in the market for a new one. After all, if you are, it is likelier than not that your old machine has spun its last cycle. In that scenario, you're probably hustling to ensure you and your family have freshly laundered clothing.

If there's a silver lining to the death of your washing machine, it's that the major appliance manufacturers of the world have plenty of options available on the retail scene. While those machines are all decked out with different bells and whistles, choosing which brand to buy from will no doubt be one of the first and most important decisions you make.

Given that fact, it may be wise to research the customer satisfaction numbers on washers bearing the logo of major brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, or Bosch. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) can offer unique insight into how real-world owners feel about their appliances. When it comes to washing machines, it would seem that none of the aforementioned brands left their customers quite as satisfied as LG. The South Korean manufacturer bested its competitors with an impressive score of 84 out of 100 points in 2025. It is unclear, however, where the likes of Samsung and Whirlpool stand in the rankings, as the ACSI survey only shows the top-rated brand.