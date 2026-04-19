Not Samsung, Not Whirlpool: This Washer Brand Ranks The Highest For Customer Satisfaction
As fun as it can be to shop for a washing machine, we're assuming that nobody really wants to be in the market for a new one. After all, if you are, it is likelier than not that your old machine has spun its last cycle. In that scenario, you're probably hustling to ensure you and your family have freshly laundered clothing.
If there's a silver lining to the death of your washing machine, it's that the major appliance manufacturers of the world have plenty of options available on the retail scene. While those machines are all decked out with different bells and whistles, choosing which brand to buy from will no doubt be one of the first and most important decisions you make.
Given that fact, it may be wise to research the customer satisfaction numbers on washers bearing the logo of major brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, or Bosch. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) can offer unique insight into how real-world owners feel about their appliances. When it comes to washing machines, it would seem that none of the aforementioned brands left their customers quite as satisfied as LG. The South Korean manufacturer bested its competitors with an impressive score of 84 out of 100 points in 2025. It is unclear, however, where the likes of Samsung and Whirlpool stand in the rankings, as the ACSI survey only shows the top-rated brand.
LG scored well on the brand's survey in other departments, too
You might be wondering how the American Customer Satisfaction Index gathered the information that landed LG in the top spot of the washing machine satisfaction category. The consumer ratings group utilizes numbers collected from customer surveys and interviews as drivers for a multi-equation econometric "cause-and-effect" model first developed at the University of Michigan. The questions are designed to measure satisfaction based on several factors, including customer expectations, perceived quality, perceived value, and customer loyalty, among others.
For the record, those methods also helped LG earn top honors in the dishwasher category, though its score of 82 placed it in a tie with Bosch. Those are the only appliance-specific categories in which LG products took top honors. The brand did, however, score well in ACSI's 2025 brand satisfaction sector of the survey, placing second overall with a score of 81.
Though LG placed second in the overall satisfaction survey, there are actually two other brands listed ahead of the South Korean manufacturer. Samsung and Whirlpool tied for the top spot with a score of 82. Interestingly, LG would've made that a three-way tie if its survey score held over from 2024, when the brand earned an 82. However, the 1% regression still led to a strong showing. Bosch, Electrolux, and Haier rounded out the top five in the ASCI overall brand satisfaction survey, though it should be noted that, since Haier now owns GE and Hotpoint, appliances from those brands are included in Haier's overall satisfaction rating.