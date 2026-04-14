This Heartwarming Family Photo Has Lived On The Moon For Over 50 Years

Even though China has gotten very close to its first-ever manned moon landing, NASA remains the only space agency to land people on the moon as of mid-2026. One of those NASA astronauts, Charles M. Duke Jr., left a very special memento behind to mark his landing: A photograph of his beloved family.

Along with Thomas K. Mattingly II and John W. Young, Duke Jr. was part of the Apollo 16 mission, which departed Earth on April 16, 1972. Apollo 16's goal was the region of Descartes, a crater in the moon's highlands that previous missions had not visited. Their objectives were to collect rock samples, which would allow scientists to learn more about the moon's composition, as well as to place instruments and conduct experiments to obtain more detailed readings of solar winds and other forces on the moon's surface.

Before leaving the moon, Duke Jr. left a small scrap of cloth on its surface marked "64-C," the name of the class with which he'd passed as a test pilot, and a commemorative coin marking the 25th anniversary of the United States Air Force's founding. He didn't just honor his military family, though; he also left something to commemorate the family waiting for him at home, placing a photograph of himself with his two young sons, Charles and Tom, and his wife Dotty. On the back, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine, was a simple message: "This is the family of Astronaut Duke from Planet Earth. Landed on the Moon, April 1972."