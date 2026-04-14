Kia's New Pickup Has Something Under The Hood You Can't Get From Toyota Or Ford
As evidenced by the Hyundai Boulder Concept and some statements in Kia's 2026 Investor Day announcements, Kia is getting serious about building a truck. Kia already has a body-on-frame truck, the Tasman, which launched in global markets in 2025, but this potential new offering seems to be different from that particular mid-sized truck.
The new truck, as yet unnamed, will ride on a body-on-frame platform like other American-market trucks from the likes of Toyota, Ford, and General Motors. Whether Kia's new pickup offering will be able to compete with those well-entrenched models is a question only the future can answer: Kia's truck isn't even scheduled to hit the market until 2030.
However, Kia is at least giving the truck a pair of drivetrains that might edge out a win, or at least help it stand out from the competition. More specifically, Kia is aiming to offer two hybrid drivetrains, one of which will be an extended-range model.
An electrified boost
Two giants in the truck industry, Toyota and Ford, already offer hybrid versions of their trucks: Toyota has the newest-generation Tacoma and Tundra, while Ford has the F-150 PowerBoost. However, an extended-range electric vehicle pickup, as the new Kia is supposed to be, would be unique, at least in the North American market.
BYD, the Chinese automaker well known for its electric cars, produces the BYD Shark, a body-on-frame plug-in hybrid pickup, but that truck probably isn't showing up on American streets anytime soon. As far as American automakers go, Stellantis has teased the Ram Ramcharger — which would have a gas motor to charge its onboard batteries — for years, but it has yet to materialize. Ford has, admittedly, announced a range-extending gas engine for the second-gen F-150 Lightning, but it hasn't revealed a release date yet.
The new Kia model has the potential to shake up the market, providing American drivers with something unique at a price point that will likely be very competitive. While Kia hasn't even announced what the truck will look like or what it will be called, it's certainly a truck to look forward to.