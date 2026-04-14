Kia's New Pickup Has Something Under The Hood You Can't Get From Toyota Or Ford

As evidenced by the Hyundai Boulder Concept and some statements in Kia's 2026 Investor Day announcements, Kia is getting serious about building a truck. Kia already has a body-on-frame truck, the Tasman, which launched in global markets in 2025, but this potential new offering seems to be different from that particular mid-sized truck.

The new truck, as yet unnamed, will ride on a body-on-frame platform like other American-market trucks from the likes of Toyota, Ford, and General Motors. Whether Kia's new pickup offering will be able to compete with those well-entrenched models is a question only the future can answer: Kia's truck isn't even scheduled to hit the market until 2030.

However, Kia is at least giving the truck a pair of drivetrains that might edge out a win, or at least help it stand out from the competition. More specifically, Kia is aiming to offer two hybrid drivetrains, one of which will be an extended-range model.