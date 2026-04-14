This New Tool Can Steal Your Passwords And Info – Even With 2FA Enabled

Newly discovered malware for sale on the black market allows anyone to steal passwords, cryptocurrency, and more from a Windows computer, even with strict security measures enabled. Every time you sigh your way through yet another password field or grumble as you check your phone for a two-factor authentication code, you can take solace in the knowledge that these inconveniences keep your work private and personal data secure. But security is ever-evolving, and no fortress is impenetrable.

The new malware, an infostealer called Storm, was spotted in early 2026, according to a security report by cybersecurity firm Varonis. As you may infer, an infostealer is a piece of software that steals your sensitive personal information and squirrels it away for an attacker. Where Storm differs from other such tools is in its ability to take encrypted information from your browser and decrypt it on a remote server. Think of it like the difference between conducting a bank heist and cracking the safe while you're still at the scene of the crime versus taking the entire safe home and cracking it open in your basement. In the former scenario, you need to bring your safe-cracking tools inside with you while the seconds tick down until the police arrive. In the latter, you get to work from the comfort of your own home, taking all the time in the world to crack the combination.

Because modern browsers are security-hardened against infostealers that work on an infected device to exfiltrate decrypted data — they're very good at detecting those safe-cracking tools, in other words — Storm has cybersecurity experts raising an eyebrow. Here's how this new threat works, and why it could spread quickly.