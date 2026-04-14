5 Laptops That Could Beat The MacBook Pro's Battery Life

For years, the MacBook Pro has been among the leaders in laptop battery life. When Apple debuted its M-series chipset, it changed our expectations of how long a laptop could stay alive on a single charge. The current 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro offers up to 24 hours of video streaming on a single charge. Constantly charging your laptop is not an option, especially when you are traveling, on a cross-country flight, or taking a road trip. You want a laptop that lasts longer on a charge without the need to carry a bulky power brick, or at least that doesn't have to be plugged in along the way.

A MacBook would usually stay alive in all the previously mentioned scenarios, but the Windows ecosystem was lacking such a reliable laptop for some years. Thankfully, brands have stepped up their game and are incorporating ultra-efficient ARM processors and clever hardware engineering to deliver great battery life. Currently, there are many Windows laptops that easily go past Apple's battery numbers. Imagine sitting in a coffee shop, working on your Windows laptop on intensive spreadsheets, streaming background music, and hopping on video calls, all without glancing at your laptop's battery percentage. That freedom is no longer exclusive to Apple MacBooks.

Whether you use your laptop for work or for extensive gaming sessions, you now have a lot of options in the Windows ecosystem that give you great battery life. We have compiled a list of five Windows laptops that easily beat the MacBook Pro's battery life.