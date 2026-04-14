5 Laptops That Could Beat The MacBook Pro's Battery Life
For years, the MacBook Pro has been among the leaders in laptop battery life. When Apple debuted its M-series chipset, it changed our expectations of how long a laptop could stay alive on a single charge. The current 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro offers up to 24 hours of video streaming on a single charge. Constantly charging your laptop is not an option, especially when you are traveling, on a cross-country flight, or taking a road trip. You want a laptop that lasts longer on a charge without the need to carry a bulky power brick, or at least that doesn't have to be plugged in along the way.
A MacBook would usually stay alive in all the previously mentioned scenarios, but the Windows ecosystem was lacking such a reliable laptop for some years. Thankfully, brands have stepped up their game and are incorporating ultra-efficient ARM processors and clever hardware engineering to deliver great battery life. Currently, there are many Windows laptops that easily go past Apple's battery numbers. Imagine sitting in a coffee shop, working on your Windows laptop on intensive spreadsheets, streaming background music, and hopping on video calls, all without glancing at your laptop's battery percentage. That freedom is no longer exclusive to Apple MacBooks.
Whether you use your laptop for work or for extensive gaming sessions, you now have a lot of options in the Windows ecosystem that give you great battery life. We have compiled a list of five Windows laptops that easily beat the MacBook Pro's battery life.
Panasonic Toughbook 40 Mk2 (Dual Battery)
The Panasonic Toughbook 40 Mk2 combines an armor-plated build with battery endurance that redefines what a rugged machine can accomplish. It exemplifies how durability and long-lasting power can go hand-in-hand. According to official numbers, the Toughbook 40 Mk2 delivers an impressive 24 hours of runtime.
It is built specifically to outlast the most grueling workdays and comes with MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards. This laptop can work in extreme conditions ranging from -29°C to +63°C. In real-world testing, PCMag recorded a groundbreaking 41 hours and 20 minutes of battery life with both cells, which is double the MacBook Pro 16's battery life.
The secret sauce behind this unmatched battery endurance lies in its specialized dual-battery hot-swap system. Imagine you are working on an important project on a plane and your laptop's battery runs out. Instead of panicking when your battery dies, you simply pop out the dead battery and slide in a fresh one from your bag. You never lose a second of your work. Aside from the battery, this laptop also supports modularity, where you can reconfigure and attach a smartcard and fingerprint scanner, swap the default setup for HF-RFID, DVD, and Blu-ray drives, and even add a second LAN port.
HP OmniBook 5 14-inch (Snapdragon X Plus)
While the Panasonic Toughbook 40 Mk2 laptop is good for extreme and tough conditions, if you are looking for a sleek everyday companion, then HP has an option for you. The HP OmniBook 5 14-inch model is a notable improvement. For a long time, when you wanted a slim Windows laptop, you had to compromise on the battery front. But HP has changed that with its OmniBook 5 laptop. According to HP, the OmniBook 5 AI PC delivers up to 34 hours of continuous battery life.
To give you some perspective, the HP OmniBook 5 outlasts the MacBook Pro 16-inch, which is equipped with the M5 Pro chipset, by 10 hours. This redefines what a thin and light laptop can do. The OmniBook 5's capability comes from its ultra-efficient Snapdragon X Plus processor and aggressive power consumption improvements to its OLED panel. In Mashable's comprehensive battery test, the OmniBook 5 achieved 32 hours and 31 minutes of endurance.
Such an impressive battery performance is great for work during a long flight or a short trip. With the OmniBook 5, you can complete the entire day, or maybe the next day, without needing to charge even once. This laptop provides snappy performance for all your productivity tasks while consuming a fraction of the power. The OmniBook 5 laptop is also ENERGY STAR certified, meaning it uses less energy when plugged in.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x (15-inch)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x 15-inch laptop demonstrates that longer battery life is available outside of premium price points. When we talk about budget laptops, brands usually cut corners by including a smaller battery, a mediocre display, and other compromises. This means you are typically stranded close to a power socket to charge your laptop's battery all day. But with the IdeaPad Slim 3x you get 29 hours and 54 minutes of battery life, according to PCMag's testing results, beating the MacBook Pro by a healthy margin.
Priced around $600, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x offers value because of intelligent hardware choices. It is powered by an efficient Snapdragon chip and a low-power 1080p display that contribute to its battery longevity. The laptop can easily manage all your daily tasks and switch between dozens of browser tabs for your lengthy assignments. The efficiency also ensures the laptop can last through a full day of use without requiring a charge.
By limiting the display to 1080p, the IdeaPad Slim 3X reduces battery consumption, which would have been much higher if the brand had used an OLED display. It should be noted that the 1080p display is sharp and doesn't ruin your visual experience. You still get a 15-inch canvas for your daily tasks, work, and media consumption. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x serves as a functional option for users seeking maximum battery performance within a strict budget.
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (Snapdragon X Elite)
The ThinkPad lineup is known for two things — its indestructible design and tactile keyboards. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 builds on this reputation by offering high-endurance battery performance. It is built to carry you through your longest days without making you hunt for a charging socket. In LaptopMag's benchmark review, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s achieved 21 hours and 3 minutes in continuous web surfing. According to official numbers, the ThinkPad can go up to 24 hours.
The ThinkPad T14s manages to achieve this impressive battery life because of how it handles downtime. The Snapdragon X Elite processor reduces power draw the second you stop typing, minimizing the battery drain. Imagine you are using your laptop, then shift to a web browser to read an article, then use your phone, and then walk away for a cup of coffee. During these brief pauses, other laptops burn your battery; the ThinkPad T14s conserves power during idle periods.
Because of this power management, this laptop can be used for extended hours without a charging brick. The ThinkPad T14s weighs just 2.72 pounds, making it highly portable and easy to carry.
Dell XPS 14 (2026)
The Dell XPS lineup is known for its minimalist design and near borderless displays. Historically, these high-resolution panels contributed to poor battery endurance on laptops. But the 2026 Dell XPS lineup changes this narrative by prioritizing power efficiency. This premium 2026 Dell XPS 14-inch laptop goes up to 20 hours and 41 minutes on a single charge, as per Tom's Guide's battery rundown tests.
While this claim is much lower than the 31 hours of battery life claimed officially, it is still one of the longest on a 14-inch laptop. This turnaround is thanks to a pairing of Intel's efficient Lunar Lake architecture and variable refresh rate panels, more commonly seen on smartphones. The XPS 14 display intelligently drops its refresh rate when viewing static content to conserve battery. The moment you start scrolling or playing games, it ramps up the refresh rate for a smoother visual experience.
The Dell XPS 14-inch 2026 model gives you a balance of a standard Windows experience and extended battery life. The longevity ensures that you can take this machine on your day trip without worrying about charging it.
Methodology
Numbers written on the spec sheet or on the laptop's box don't mean much, especially when you are stranded at an airport without a charger. Our methodology focuses on results that these laptops delivered in real-life scenarios by industry leaders like PCMag, LaptopMag, Tom's Guide, and Mashable. This ensures that these laptops underwent rigorous, hands-on rundown tests, and not just tests conducted in a controlled environment. Based on this, we have compiled this list of laptops that offer better battery life than Apple's MacBook Pro models, which were previously considered a benchmark in terms of battery endurance.