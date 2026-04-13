What Those Yellow Flaps On The Road Are Actually For

There is a lot of stuff to keep an eye on while driving, from signs to orange lines on the freeway to other vehicles. A few things are very straightforward – ike the markings you almost definitely saw on that driver's test you took as a teenager, but some you'll see less often and are not really common knowledge. One example is the yellow flaps you sometimes see on the road.

You will most likely come across these yellow flaps — which look a bit like plastic Post-It Notes — on roads that are or were under construction. They act as temporary lane markers for roads that are not fully repaired in place of the painted lines you'd usually see. The State of California Department of Transportation Division of Engineering Services (SCDTDES) states that these flaps can be used for "temporary pavement delineation on bituminous seal coat projects." In California, these yellow flaps should only be used short-term, while other temporary lane markers, like raised yellow dots, may be used for long-term road repairs.