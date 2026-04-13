What Those Yellow Flaps On The Road Are Actually For
There is a lot of stuff to keep an eye on while driving, from signs to orange lines on the freeway to other vehicles. A few things are very straightforward – ike the markings you almost definitely saw on that driver's test you took as a teenager, but some you'll see less often and are not really common knowledge. One example is the yellow flaps you sometimes see on the road.
You will most likely come across these yellow flaps — which look a bit like plastic Post-It Notes — on roads that are or were under construction. They act as temporary lane markers for roads that are not fully repaired in place of the painted lines you'd usually see. The State of California Department of Transportation Division of Engineering Services (SCDTDES) states that these flaps can be used for "temporary pavement delineation on bituminous seal coat projects." In California, these yellow flaps should only be used short-term, while other temporary lane markers, like raised yellow dots, may be used for long-term road repairs.
Which U.S. states have the best and worst road conditions?
Running into all these roads that are under construction with confusing line replacements can get frustrating — but at least you know the roads are being worked on. Some U.S. states have better road conditions than others, although the country as a whole has many roads in need of repair.
Orlando, Florida, is considered one of the cities with the worst roads in the country, with poor conditions that continue to damage vehicles. States with the most roads in bad shape include Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut due to aging roadways and winter weather. California is also a state known for its poor road conditions due to how heavily the population relies on cars for transportation. Los Angeles is a highlighted city within the state, where many drivers have noticed that the roadways are getting worse because they aren't repaved as often as needed.
In contrast, states in the Midwest and the South have some of the best road conditions. This includes Kansas, Wyoming, and Indiana. These states have far less traffic, making it easier to maintain their highway infrastructure.