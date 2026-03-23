This City Has The 'Worst Roads In America'

If you're a daily road warrior who braves highway and byways regularly, there's a good chance you've exasperatedly muttered something like, "These have to be the worst roads in America." No matter where you live, it always seems like they need repair. In the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) 2025 "Report Card for America's Infrastructure," the country merely earned a "C," which is actually an improvement from the "C-" it received in 2021.

The report examines 18 categories, ranging from ports and dams to aviation, stormwater, and roads. U.S. ports received a high grade of "B," but the roads received a woeful "D+." The ASCE claims that approximately 39% of major roads in the country are in either "poor or mediocre condition." Granted, that is an improvement from 2020, when that number was 43%. Nevertheless, the suboptimal state of our nation's roads costs drivers an average of $1,400 a year in vehicle repairs and lost time, according to the report.

U.S. thoroughfares aren't great overall, but those in one specific city in the Sunshine State of Florida (already rife with weird traffic laws) are far worse. Orlando is known as the "Theme Park Capital of the World," and to get to many of them, you need to traverse its many streets. Unfortunately, it's also been dubbed as having the worst roads in all of America by Pep Boys, thereby earning the rather cheeky nickname of the "Tragic Kingdom."