Hennessey's Ultra-Limited 35th Anniversary Mustang Is A $150,000 Beast
What happens when a hypercar manufacturer gets their hands on a modern-day Mustang? You get the 2026 Super Venom Mustang made by Hennessey Performance. While this Texas-based automaker is usually known for its high-performance hypercars, trucks, and SUVs, it decided to revisit the Ford Mustang for its 35th anniversary. While Hennessey had already announced a run of 91 Super Venom Mustangs in 2025, 2026 sees it return with a special look.
Hennessey will only build 35 units of the 2026 Super Venom Mustang, which features "35" badging and a "91" hood graphic inspired by the year Hennessey was founded. Beyond that, the Super Venom has all the mods Hennessey introduced in 2025. The most notable of which is the power — Hennessey upped the output of the Mustang's 5.0-liter V8 engine from 500 hp to 850 hp, a massive 70% increase. A special carbon fiber performance kit claims to offer improved cooling and handling, too, allowing lucky owners to take advantage of all that extra power.
It's just the start, too; in a press release, founder John Hennessey stated that "With our 35th anniversary Super Venom Mustang, a new Hennessey hypercar on the way, and ever‑stronger relationships with partners like Ford, GM, and Stellantis, the future has never looked brighter."
Is Hennessey working on another hypercar?
The 35th-anniversary Super Venom Mustang is part of a broader plan for Hennessey Performance. This anniversary model is but the first step for the brand's next few years, according to a press release. While Hennessey has yet to make any concrete statements, the Super Venom Mustang's press release also stated that Hennessey's current hypercar, the Venom F5, has laid the foundation for its next hypercar offering.
Hennessey unveiled the Venom F5 in 2020, and the company continued to make its hypercar crazier and crazier over the years. A manual roadster version was made available in 2024, while 2025 saw the automaker introduce an updated variant called the F5 Evolution. The Evolution bumped power to 2,031 hp and is allegedly capable of accelerating from zero to 200 mph in just 10.3 seconds. A few months later, Hennessey unveiled the 1-of-1 Venom F5 Revolution Evolution LF, a custom-built manual Venom F5 Evolution that is, as of the time of writing, the world's most powerful manual car.