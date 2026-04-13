Hennessey's Ultra-Limited 35th Anniversary Mustang Is A $150,000 Beast

What happens when a hypercar manufacturer gets their hands on a modern-day Mustang? You get the 2026 Super Venom Mustang made by Hennessey Performance. While this Texas-based automaker is usually known for its high-performance hypercars, trucks, and SUVs, it decided to revisit the Ford Mustang for its 35th anniversary. While Hennessey had already announced a run of 91 Super Venom Mustangs in 2025, 2026 sees it return with a special look.

Hennessey will only build 35 units of the 2026 Super Venom Mustang, which features "35" badging and a "91" hood graphic inspired by the year Hennessey was founded. Beyond that, the Super Venom has all the mods Hennessey introduced in 2025. The most notable of which is the power — Hennessey upped the output of the Mustang's 5.0-liter V8 engine from 500 hp to 850 hp, a massive 70% increase. A special carbon fiber performance kit claims to offer improved cooling and handling, too, allowing lucky owners to take advantage of all that extra power.

It's just the start, too; in a press release, founder John Hennessey stated that "With our 35th anniversary Super Venom Mustang, a new Hennessey hypercar on the way, and ever‑stronger relationships with partners like Ford, GM, and Stellantis, the future has never looked brighter."