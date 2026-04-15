Charging Your Power Bank Overnight Can Be More Dangerous Than You Think

Overnight charging is one of those heavily debated topics in the tech community. Is it bad for the battery? Is it dangerous? While people have started embracing that for handsets that charge too slowly, the answer is more complicated for power banks. Power banks pack significantly larger capacities and therefore carry more risk when left charging for longer durations.

These devices store energy using lithium-ion or lithium-polymer cells, and when those are left charging past full capacity without proper safeguards, the internal chemistry can become unstable. That instability can cause what's known as thermal runaway. That's when the battery temperature spikes and essentially feeds itself in a loop of escalating heat. It's actually one of the main reasons why lithium batteries catch fire.

Other reasons include physical damage, prolonged heat exposure, and incompatible cables. When even one of these factors are combined with charging on your bed or under a pillow, they can turn lethal, since there's nowhere for the heat to go then. In fact, earlier this year, a Los Angeles reporter had her portable charger explode in her bed at 5 a.m., leaving her with chemical burns and a hole in her mattress.

Of course, not every power bank is going to spontaneously explode when put on charge overnight. But even without it, overcharging can cause the degradation of cells over time, which reduces their capacity. And when cells degrade, they tend to swell.