Here's Why Some Popular Car Models Don't Make Consumer Reports' Safety List

One of the great sources of safety information about vehicles is Consumer Reports. With its in-house testing and feedback from actual car owners, the publication has been able to give a stamp of approval to a number of different vehicles and brands for how safe they can be. However, sometimes when you cross reference CR with other groups that make similar safety ratings, you may see certain models that rank highly on those other lists not represented among the best of the best for the organization. That's because Consumer Reports has very specific guidelines as to what qualifies a vehicle to make that list that other publications don't necessarily have to abide by.

For instance, no full-size SUVs or pickup trucks rank among the most safe vehicles by CR. Sure, there may be some models that are quite safe for their class, but the publication's senior director of auto testing, Jake Fisher, determined that these vehicles "take longer to stop and don't handle as nimbly as smaller vehicles." Because of this, they're more likely to crash, particularly one "that a small vehicle could have avoided." This doesn't stop CR from giving full-size SUVs and pickups high safety ratings, but they just can't be at the very top level.

Consumer Reports also gives far more weight to crash tests performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) than the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It believes the IIHS's tests to be far more representative of real world crashes, as it performs six primary crash tests compared to the NHTSA's four. So, something with a perfect crash rating from the NHTSA may not be as well-rated by the IIHS.