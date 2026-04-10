Texas Cops Bust Semi Trucks Hauling Nearly $500K In Stolen Cars
Even as individual owners and dealerships take steps to keep criminals at bay, organized vehicle theft is still common. In January 2026, police sought those responsible for a $2 million luxury vehicle heist, and in early April of the same year, another massive attempt to steal cars was uncovered. This one comes from Texas's Guadalupe County, where semi trucks full of stolen vehicles, valued at approximately $500,000, were being transported across the state. Texas law enforcement was able to stop the sizable and pricey heist before those behind it could pull it off.
According to reporting from San Antonio, Texas-based KSAT, Guadalupe County sheriffs stopped two semi trucks on April 6 and investigated their cargo. Inside the two trucks, authorities discovered six stolen vehicles collectively worth around $500,000. Police theorized the suspects planned to take them to Honduras. Two individuals were arrested, 19-year-old Pedro Velasquez and 48-year-old Dany Arias-Tucios, and charged with theft of property. At the time of this writing, the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is still trying to determine where the vehicles came from and explained that additional charges were possible depending on the results of the office's investigation. Unfortunately, car theft and associated crimes are far from a rarity in the state of Texas. This is just one instance of vehicle-related crime dominating the state's news cycle.
Texas is no stranger to vehicle-related crime
Car theft has frequently made headlines in Texas in recent years. In November 2025, the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority found that Houston was the site of more car thefts than any other Texas city. Rounding out the top three were Dallas and San Antonio — the closest major cities to the Guadalupe County vehicle heist. The Insurance Information Institute also found that in 2024, Texas had the second-highest number of vehicle theft cases with 103,844, second only to California's 153,048.
Speaking of Houston, another major car theft operation was busted only a few days after the Guadalupe County semis and their stolen vehicles were taken in by law enforcement. Per News 4 San Antonio, Houston authorities took down an apparent fraud operation that moved vehicles illegally from California to Texas. Falsified mechanic's liens, vehicle rentals, and legitimate dealership purchases were involved in acquiring and moving the vehicles from state to state. Authorities arrested one person and seized high-end luxury vehicles, cash, and more, worth over $900,000. No matter where you go, you're bound to hear stories of criminals taking vehicles for their own gain. Numerous U.S. cities have extreme levels of car theft, with the likes of Houston, San Antonio, and other areas in Texas having fallen victim to these criminals as well.