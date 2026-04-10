Texas Cops Bust Semi Trucks Hauling Nearly $500K In Stolen Cars

Even as individual owners and dealerships take steps to keep criminals at bay, organized vehicle theft is still common. In January 2026, police sought those responsible for a $2 million luxury vehicle heist, and in early April of the same year, another massive attempt to steal cars was uncovered. This one comes from Texas's Guadalupe County, where semi trucks full of stolen vehicles, valued at approximately $500,000, were being transported across the state. Texas law enforcement was able to stop the sizable and pricey heist before those behind it could pull it off.

According to reporting from San Antonio, Texas-based KSAT, Guadalupe County sheriffs stopped two semi trucks on April 6 and investigated their cargo. Inside the two trucks, authorities discovered six stolen vehicles collectively worth around $500,000. Police theorized the suspects planned to take them to Honduras. Two individuals were arrested, 19-year-old Pedro Velasquez and 48-year-old Dany Arias-Tucios, and charged with theft of property. At the time of this writing, the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is still trying to determine where the vehicles came from and explained that additional charges were possible depending on the results of the office's investigation. Unfortunately, car theft and associated crimes are far from a rarity in the state of Texas. This is just one instance of vehicle-related crime dominating the state's news cycle.