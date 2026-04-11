You Could Be Owed A Free Rechargeable Xbox Controller Battery - Here's Why

Were you lucky enough to grab an Xbox before the price hikes? If you did, you perhaps threw in an extra controller while you were at it. Or you may have received an Xbox controller for Christmas. Either way, it seems a whole batch of Xbox controllers sold since December 2025 now qualify for a free rechargeable battery pack.

In an April 8, 2026, X post, the company stated that some controllers sold starting December 2025 were accidentally packed and shipped without AA batteries. If you bought one of these wireless controllers and didn't receive any batteries in the box, you may be eligible for this special one-time replacement offer.

This issue applies to controllers purchased from the Microsoft Store, Xbox Design Lab, and third-party retailers alike. Microsoft says customers can receive an Xbox Rechargeable Battery and USB-C cable at no cost, as long as their controller meets the eligibility requirements — talk about a nice way to stop wasting money on batteries for your Xbox controller. Microsoft states that all controllers moving forward should include the proper batteries.