You Could Be Owed A Free Rechargeable Xbox Controller Battery - Here's Why
Were you lucky enough to grab an Xbox before the price hikes? If you did, you perhaps threw in an extra controller while you were at it. Or you may have received an Xbox controller for Christmas. Either way, it seems a whole batch of Xbox controllers sold since December 2025 now qualify for a free rechargeable battery pack.
In an April 8, 2026, X post, the company stated that some controllers sold starting December 2025 were accidentally packed and shipped without AA batteries. If you bought one of these wireless controllers and didn't receive any batteries in the box, you may be eligible for this special one-time replacement offer.
This issue applies to controllers purchased from the Microsoft Store, Xbox Design Lab, and third-party retailers alike. Microsoft says customers can receive an Xbox Rechargeable Battery and USB-C cable at no cost, as long as their controller meets the eligibility requirements — talk about a nice way to stop wasting money on batteries for your Xbox controller. Microsoft states that all controllers moving forward should include the proper batteries.
How to check eligibility and request a battery
Not every controller purchased during Microsoft's stated timeframe will qualify. Instead, it's an issue limited to certain batches. Microsoft requires you to provide your controller's serial number to determine whether your device is part of the impacted group. You don't even need to provide a purchase receipt or anything; the serial number is enough to tell.
To get started, you first have to register the device through your Microsoft account. Enter the serial number on the devices page within your account dashboard. Once you've registered, you should see an option to start an order for a rechargeable battery under accessory-related service categories — only if you qualify, of course.
From there, you should see a "send immediately" option. Microsoft will then ship you the rechargeable battery and USB-C cable bundle, free of charge. If no service options show after registration, your controller isn't part of the affected batch. Thankfully, there are plenty of great rechargeable battery packs out there if you want to stop buying AAs.