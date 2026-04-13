What Are The Red 'Remove Before Flight' Tags For On Airplanes?

If you've been around planes, or even aircraft memorabilia long enough, you have likely seen a bright red strip of fabric that says "Remove Before Flight." On an aircraft, this an extremely important visual reminder. On just about everything that flies, there are dozens of individual items you should check before taking off. One such item, for example, could be a pitot tube, which is used as a speedometer of sorts on several different types of aircraft.

"Remove Before Flight" tags are affixed to parts like the pitot tube on a Cessna to ensure that not only has the pilot inspected the pitot tube to see that it's in good working order, but also to make sure that any protective covers have been removed before flight. The tag could also be affixed to a landing gear locking pin; a cover on an engine inlet or exhaust port; or any number of different components that either require a pilot or ground crew's attention before take-off. Ultimately, it's all about safety.