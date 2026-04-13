What Are The Red 'Remove Before Flight' Tags For On Airplanes?
If you've been around planes, or even aircraft memorabilia long enough, you have likely seen a bright red strip of fabric that says "Remove Before Flight." On an aircraft, this an extremely important visual reminder. On just about everything that flies, there are dozens of individual items you should check before taking off. One such item, for example, could be a pitot tube, which is used as a speedometer of sorts on several different types of aircraft.
"Remove Before Flight" tags are affixed to parts like the pitot tube on a Cessna to ensure that not only has the pilot inspected the pitot tube to see that it's in good working order, but also to make sure that any protective covers have been removed before flight. The tag could also be affixed to a landing gear locking pin; a cover on an engine inlet or exhaust port; or any number of different components that either require a pilot or ground crew's attention before take-off. Ultimately, it's all about safety.
'Remove before flight' tags are designed to keep planes flying safely
In a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety briefing, preflight checklists and walk-around inspections were emphasized as vitally important to aviation safety. Checklists and visually inspecting the aircraft beforehand not only satisfies the law, but also makes sure the plane is safe to fly. Visual reminders like the "Remove Before Flight" tags force the pilot or ground crew to actually look at the component in question before flying and not just check it off a list.
Aircraft are incredibly complex machines, and making sure every little component is working in unison is paramount to safety. Sure, aircraft are still the safest way to travel, but it's due to all of the safety checks that are performed — including those involving these bright red tags. If only there was a way to get drivers of automobiles to perform this level of preparation before getting behind the wheel, too.