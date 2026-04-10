This Handheld Tech Can Actually Help Keep Downed Fighter Pilots Alive

The worst has happened: the military plane you are flying has gone down, and you are now on the ground in unfamiliar (or even worse, enemy) territory. You need to find your way to safety so your side can use a military helicopter designed for rescue missions or other aircraft to extract you before the enemy captures you or nature takes its course. Fortunately, you are not up the creek without a paddle.

In 2009, the Boeing-developed Combat Survivor Evader Locator system, or CSEL, entered active service. As the name implies, it's a device to help combat pilots survive. The handheld system is essentially a secure communicator and GPS device rolled into one.

Using the CSEL, pilots are able to securely communicate with rescue parties and relevant personnel to get back to safety. According to Boeing, it's able to communicate with multiple satellite networks to get the message across. It's touted as a "global 911 emergency call system for downed personnel."