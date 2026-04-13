Historic China-Europe Space Mission Hopes To Collect Pivotal Data Never Seen Before

There are now thousands of satellites orbiting Earth, but there's still a surprisingly basic thing we haven't yet targeted well. The Earth is often bombarded with solar storms, but so far, we've yet to observe the planet's magnetic field respond to them in real time. Now, a spacecraft built jointly by China and Europe is on the verge of doing just that. The spacecraft is launching as part of SMILE, which stands for Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer.

The venture is the first comprehensive, mission-level space science partnership between the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the European Space Agency. That includes designing, building, and operating the whole thing. The collaboration actually traces back to 2015. That's when ESA and CAS put out a joint call for mission ideas. SMILE was picked from 13 proposals and entered its study phase a decade ago, in early 2016.

Once SMILE launches, it will head for an unusually elliptical orbit that will swing from just 5,000 kilometers over the South Pole to a whopping 121,000 kilometers above the North Pole. The point of the wider arc is to give the instruments a better vantage point for watching how solar wind slams into Earth's magnetosphere. That's important because when that interaction is strong enough, it can trigger geomagnetic storms, which can sometimes be dangerous. Moreover, solar storms can even be a problem for satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Scientists currently have a decent understanding of how the interaction takes place. But the picture is incomplete. There are existing missions like the NASA MMS and the ESA-NASA SOHO spacecraft built for similar purposes. But they're designed for individual events affecting localized areas, rather than a broad global perspective.