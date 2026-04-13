This Truck Tire Brand Gets JD Power's Lowest Customer Satisfaction Score In 2026

If there's one thing that most car, truck, or SUV owners can agree on, it's that outfitting those vehicles with new tires is frequently prohibitively expensive. That is, perhaps, more true for trucks and utility vehicles than your run-of-the-mill sedan, however, if only because most truck tires tend to be larger and require a different level of toughness than an average everyday driver.

Given the fact, most truck owners no doubt consider price point one of the primary deciding factors when it is time for a new set of tires. The quality of the tires themselves is surely high on most lists of qualifiers too, particularly when you account for the sheer number of brands now available to consumers. If, however, you are considering a truck tire from one of the major tire manufacturers, a recent J.D. Power study contends that there is a well-known brand that you should probably avoid — Hankook. J.D. Power shows that consumers have made it clear that truck tires from the South Korean manufacturer are among the worst on the market.

In total, consumers awarded Hankook's truck tires just 750 points of the 1,000 available in the satisfaction survey. If you're curious, said survey focuses primarily on four areas of customer satisfaction, with J.D. Power ranking ride quality, tire wear, traction and handling, and tire appearance in order of importance. Almost 40,000 consumers were surveyed overall, focusing on owners of vehicles from the 2023 to the 2025 model year.