The US Air Force Is Buying Up Used Jumbo Jets, And It's Not Hard To See Why
If you thought that the US Air Force had enough planes to ensure it didn't have to venture into the used airliner market, then think again. It turns out that the USAF is buying Boeing 747s from German airline Lufthansa. However, this isn't the Air Force "spreading its wings" and opening up a transatlantic air route; the reason for the purchase is to help the USAF make the long-delayed transition to a new presidential aircraft.
The replacement aircraft are officially the VC-25B, but for all intents and purposes, these are modified Boeing 747-8 aircraft, and are now expected to enter service by mid-2028. The current plane filling the role is the Boeing VC-25A. These have been in the role since 1990, and are based on the much older Boeing 747-200 platform.
Therein lies the problem. The newer jet introduces different systems, more advanced avionics, upgraded engines, and differing maintenance requirements. What this means is that it's unrealistic to turn up at Edwards Air Force Base with an entirely new aircraft, present it to the crew and maintenance teams, and say, "Sign here and she's all yours."
All these teams need to be trained beforehand, and this is tricky given that all this training needs to be done on an aircraft that isn't operational. Looking further ahead, there's also the matter of spare parts to consider. This is where Lufthansa and its fleet of 747-8s comes in. Let's have a closer look at why the USAF is buying a pair of commercial jumbo jets from Germany's flag-carrying airline.
Why these aircraft actually matter
There was once a time when the Boeing 747 was a mainstay of commercial long-haul aviation. However, those glory days are long gone. The last 747 rolled off the production line in December 2022, and, as of 2025, there were only 39 active passenger 747s still in service. For the USAF, this is more than a history lesson — it's something of a headache.
Essentially, the Air Force's spanking new presidential jet is a model that's no longer in production, and passenger operators across the globe are dropping like hot cakes. This is ultimately why the USAF decided to splash out $400 million on two passenger 747-8s from Lufthansa. As an interesting side note, the original 747-8 airframes purchased for the VC-25Bs were originally intended for a Russian airline but were never delivered.
According to a USAF announcement, the purchase of the two aircraft is essential to maintain the future capability of the aircraft. As reported in Air & Space Forces Magazine, the USAF has been explicit about the reason for the purchase – stating, "Given the 747-8i is no longer in active production, and is a very different aircraft than the 747-200, it is important for the Air Force to establish an overall training and sustainment strategy for the future."
It's an unusual situation, that even as Boeing continues to work on the sixth-generation F-47 fighter jet, the Air Force is buying up old planes to make sure a project that has yet to be delivered has a future.