The US Air Force Is Buying Up Used Jumbo Jets, And It's Not Hard To See Why

If you thought that the US Air Force had enough planes to ensure it didn't have to venture into the used airliner market, then think again. It turns out that the USAF is buying Boeing 747s from German airline Lufthansa. However, this isn't the Air Force "spreading its wings" and opening up a transatlantic air route; the reason for the purchase is to help the USAF make the long-delayed transition to a new presidential aircraft.

The replacement aircraft are officially the VC-25B, but for all intents and purposes, these are modified Boeing 747-8 aircraft, and are now expected to enter service by mid-2028. The current plane filling the role is the Boeing VC-25A. These have been in the role since 1990, and are based on the much older Boeing 747-200 platform.

Therein lies the problem. The newer jet introduces different systems, more advanced avionics, upgraded engines, and differing maintenance requirements. What this means is that it's unrealistic to turn up at Edwards Air Force Base with an entirely new aircraft, present it to the crew and maintenance teams, and say, "Sign here and she's all yours."

All these teams need to be trained beforehand, and this is tricky given that all this training needs to be done on an aircraft that isn't operational. Looking further ahead, there's also the matter of spare parts to consider. This is where Lufthansa and its fleet of 747-8s comes in. Let's have a closer look at why the USAF is buying a pair of commercial jumbo jets from Germany's flag-carrying airline.