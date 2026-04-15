Are Michelin Defender LTX M/S2 Tires Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say
Michelin makes all sorts of tires, including truck tires like the Defender LTX M/S2. But are they any good? In general, user opinions suggest they are indeed high quality, delivering long tread life, a comfortable ride, and great traction in a variety of conditions. You can buy these high-quality Michelin tires at Costco, as well as a number of other tire dealers.
Tire Rack has recorded a large amount of user feedback on these tires, with customers returning 970 survey ratings and reporting a combined 26 million miles on LTX M/S2 tires. According to Tire Rack drivers, the LTX M/S2 has excellent wet- and dry-weather performance, and also excels when it comes to comfort and treadwear. On the other hand, it wasn't quite as satisfactory for off-roading or driving in winter weather.
On Michelin's website, the LTX M/S2 has a rating of 4.7 stars from more than 2,300 reviews, with 84% of drivers awarding it 5-star ratings and 95% recommending the tire to others. That said, not everyone was happy with their choice: just over 160 reviews on the Michelin product page as of April 2026 give the LTX M/S2 tires average or lower scores for their design, safety, and performance.
The most common problems reported by drivers revolve around higher-than-expected road noise from the premium tires and tread life that doesn't live up to Michelin's 50,000- or 70,000-mile treadwear warranty. In fact, many drivers report significant tire wear, to the point of requiring replacement, at around 30,000 miles.
What's special about Michelin's LTX line of tires?
Michelin is a premium tire brand that demands a high price compared to many other major tire brands. Discount Tire, for example, lists the Michelin Defender LTX M/S2 at $245 per tire, climbing to over $603 depending on the size. The substantial investment might be worth it, as the LTX M/S2 tires have some of the best treadwear ratings among Michelin tires. At launch, Michelin touted that its improved LTX M/S2 tire outlasted three of its leading competitors by 25,000 miles, thanks to an updated compound that Michelin calls "Evertread 2.0."
Michelin Defender LTX tires come in three varieties: LTX Trail, LTX A/T2, and the LTX M/S2. The LTX A/T2 boasts, as the name suggests, all-terrain capabilities, while Michelin markets the LTX Trail for "on and off-road safety made to last." Each has tread patterns that appear well-suited for gravel forest road travel or the occasional foray off-road. Michelin suggests that the M/S2 is a solid all-season tire capable of handling mud and snow, although the feedback we discussed earlier indicates that it's better on asphalt than anything else.
How we arrived at this conclusion
To determine if Michelin Defender LTX M/S2 tires are any good, we turned to the drivers who use them on their vehicles. We sorted through reviews and ratings shared on TireRack.com, a popular online tire retailer, as well as an r/tires subreddit thread dedicated to the Michelin Defender LTX tire family.
We also turned to the large number of reviews posted on Michelin's LTX M/S2 product page, although some of the older entries predate the release of the improved M/S2. While drivers' opinions of the M/S2 are largely favorable across all platforms, not everyone felt the premium tires lived up to their expectations — as you'd expect with such a popular brand. Thus, we made sure to include an overview of common complaints as well.