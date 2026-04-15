Are Michelin Defender LTX M/S2 Tires Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say

Michelin makes all sorts of tires, including truck tires like the Defender LTX M/S2. But are they any good? In general, user opinions suggest they are indeed high quality, delivering long tread life, a comfortable ride, and great traction in a variety of conditions. You can buy these high-quality Michelin tires at Costco, as well as a number of other tire dealers.

Tire Rack has recorded a large amount of user feedback on these tires, with customers returning 970 survey ratings and reporting a combined 26 million miles on LTX M/S2 tires. According to Tire Rack drivers, the LTX M/S2 has excellent wet- and dry-weather performance, and also excels when it comes to comfort and treadwear. On the other hand, it wasn't quite as satisfactory for off-roading or driving in winter weather.

On Michelin's website, the LTX M/S2 has a rating of 4.7 stars from more than 2,300 reviews, with 84% of drivers awarding it 5-star ratings and 95% recommending the tire to others. That said, not everyone was happy with their choice: just over 160 reviews on the Michelin product page as of April 2026 give the LTX M/S2 tires average or lower scores for their design, safety, and performance.

The most common problems reported by drivers revolve around higher-than-expected road noise from the premium tires and tread life that doesn't live up to Michelin's 50,000- or 70,000-mile treadwear warranty. In fact, many drivers report significant tire wear, to the point of requiring replacement, at around 30,000 miles.