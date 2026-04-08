America's Fastest Highway Could Become A Hotbed For Driverless Semis

Despite the potential advantages of autonomous semis, there are still concerns that need addressing. For one, the safety element cannot be ignored, as these are massive, heavy vehicles that will likely be driving down SH 130 at the 85-mph limit. Drivers are perhaps justifiably concerned by the prospect of not having drivers behind the wheel in case something happens. This is a worry shared by the Transport Workers Union of America, whose president, John Samuelsen, claimed to KXAN Austin that autonomous trucking companies "have a track record of cutting corners on safety," adding that "it is not safe to operate massive trucks on busy highways when the only solution for problems ... is someone sitting at a computer."

Automation will also likely impact the labor market, as self-driving trucks can keep going without breaks, time off, monthly salaries, and the like. This means money saved for companies, and possibly jobs lost for even experienced workers. Organizations like the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association have raised concerns about job losses due to autonomous semis. Some members see the benefits, but most worry about their livelihoods, alongside increased safety risks and inflated operational costs.

Though we're not quite at the point of completely autonomous cars, endeavors like self-driving trucks on Texas SH 130 are, for better or worse, pushing the tech forward. Time will tell how these tests will pan out, and whether we'll see more self-driving semis hit that stretch of Texas road and others in the coming years.