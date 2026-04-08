Think You Know Where Most US Oil Comes From? It's Changed Drastically Over The Last 30 Years

Ask yourself the question: Where does America get its oil? Assumptions about the Middle East persist, but the answer is actually very different today than it was decades ago. Canada is actually the US's largest supplier, making up more than half of all the country's petroleum imports at 4.42 million barrels per day. Other key sources include Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Brazil, though each brings in a much smaller share than Canada's staggering 52%. Crude oil alone makes up about 76% of the total of our petroleum imports.

Despite being extremely reliant on foreign crude oil to make our gasoline in the past, the U.S. is now a net exporter of petroleum. That is, we send out more than we bring in. In 2023 alone, the US exported about 10.15 million barrels per day while only importing roughly 8.51 million. The top destinations for US exports include Mexico, China, the Netherlands, Canada, and Japan.