The World's First Warship Dubbed A 'Super Carrier' Wasn't Made By The US

Modern naval warfare is built around aircraft carriers, and the current nuclear-powered behemoths are typically referred to as "super carriers." The term fits, as they're considerably larger than the first ships that carried and deployed planes in combat. In fact, the first aircraft carriers weren't built for that purpose, but were designed for other uses, received a flat-top of some kind, and went on their way. The term "super carrier" came about in the lead-up to World War II, but it wasn't for a ship belonging to the United States Navy.

The first ship to be dubbed a super carrier was the HMS Ark Royal (91) of His Majesty's Royal Navy. The New York Times wrote an article describing Germany's newest cruise ship, the Wilhelm Gustloff, which was the first of 20, costing $5,000,000 ($115.9 million in 2026), and compared it to the Ark Royal, which it dubbed a "super carrier." The comparison was apt, as the Wilhelm Gustloff was comparable in size and could have been converted into an aircraft carrier, which was all the rage back in 1938.

Had that happened, the paper surmised that the German cruise ship could accommodate around 35 unspecified aircraft, which was half the amount that the Ark Royal was capable of carrying. At the time, the Ark Royal was about to undertake its sea trials, which were to begin in early May 1938. Aircraft carrier design underwent numerous innovations and advancements throughout WWII, and the Ark Royal's designation as a "super carrier" by The New York Times was a bit off the mark in hindsight.