This Performance Tire Brand Gets JD Power's Lowest Customer Satisfaction Score In 2026

Every year, J.D. Power releases its annual vehicle tire customer satisfaction survey, and some brands receive glowing feedback, while others aren't so lucky. In 2026, the survey's performance tire category remained small, with the outlet only comparing four brands.

Out of the four, the lowest ranked was Bridgestone, which received 768 points. It was the only brand to score lower than the segment average of 796 points. Meanwhile, Michelin scored the highest of any brand, with 818 points. Goodyear took the second place spot with 805 points, while Pirelli was third out of the four brands with 801 points.

Meanwhile, the lowest-rated passenger car tire brand was Dunlop, which received a score of 723 points. That's a long way below the passenger car segment average of 788, and the worst score of any brand in the survey. Bridgestone's last-place finish in the performance tire segment was reflective of a generally low-scoring year for the brand.

In the luxury tire segment, Bridgestone finished in second-last place, just ahead of Hankook, while in the passenger car tire segment, the historic publicly-owned Japanese brand finished below the segment average. Only in the truck/utility segment did Bridgestone fare better, scoring slightly ahead of the segment average, but still behind the best in class.