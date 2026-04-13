8 New Icon Tools To Check Out At Harbor Freight In 2026

A few months into the year, many of us will have an idea of what DIY projects or new jobs we'll want to tackle in the coming months. It could be as simple as finally dealing with that wonky cabinet you've been putting off, or something as complex as a total bathroom remodel. Whatever you're working on or will work on in the future will require a good set of tools, so it's a great idea to take a look at your toolkit and see if you need to fill any gaps before starting work.

Whether adding new gear or upgrading existing tools, fans of Harbor Freight's Icon tools have plenty of new options that weren't available in 2025, including hand tools and diagnostic sets. But even if you've never wielded an Icon tool before, these new products are certainly worth taking a look at.

Like with any brand, there are Icon tools worth buying and some worth avoiding, so it's always a good idea to take a closer look at anything you might be thinking of adding to your kit. Whether it's a new set or just a single item, these latest Icon products may be just what you're looking for. Here eight new Icon tools to check out at Harbor Freight in 2026.