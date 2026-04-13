8 New Icon Tools To Check Out At Harbor Freight In 2026
A few months into the year, many of us will have an idea of what DIY projects or new jobs we'll want to tackle in the coming months. It could be as simple as finally dealing with that wonky cabinet you've been putting off, or something as complex as a total bathroom remodel. Whatever you're working on or will work on in the future will require a good set of tools, so it's a great idea to take a look at your toolkit and see if you need to fill any gaps before starting work.
Whether adding new gear or upgrading existing tools, fans of Harbor Freight's Icon tools have plenty of new options that weren't available in 2025, including hand tools and diagnostic sets. But even if you've never wielded an Icon tool before, these new products are certainly worth taking a look at.
Like with any brand, there are Icon tools worth buying and some worth avoiding, so it's always a good idea to take a closer look at anything you might be thinking of adding to your kit. Whether it's a new set or just a single item, these latest Icon products may be just what you're looking for. Here eight new Icon tools to check out at Harbor Freight in 2026.
40-ounce ball peen dead-blow hammer
Harbor Freight already sells a dead blow hammer that users love as part of its Pittsburgh line, but Icon is throwing its own mallet into the ring this year. Its Ball Peen Dead Blow Hammer comes in Icon's signature red and is made from a polyurethane-based material resistant to corrosive chemicals. It has a structural steel shank and is shot-filled to reduce rebound, allowing you to swing with more control — essential for working on cars.
Its steel shank extends down into the wide-flared handle, which offers an additional grip for even more control and comfort. The Icon Ball Peen Dead Blow Hammer comes in four different sizes: 16-oz, 24-oz, 32-oz, and 40-oz. The 40-ounce model weighs about 4 pounds and has a 1.7-inch striking face with a 15 ⅛-inch handle.
On its product page, Harbor Freight invites customers to compare its tool directly to Snap-On's 40-ounce ball peen soft-grip dead-blow hammer, which costs well over two times the price. You'll also find owners making the same comparison when looking through user reviews of Icon's hammer, with some comparing it favorably to Snap-On and Matco products. The product comes with a straightforward lifetime warranty from Harbor Freight, though, based on these customer reviews, very few have needed to use it. The Icon 40-ounce ball peen dead-blow hammer is available from Harbor Freight for $64.99.
Professional Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) tool kit
In addition to basics like ratchets and wrenches, there are Harbor Freight tools that can save you time when working on your car, including several types of diagnostic tools. The retailer is adding another new option to this category — the Icon Professional Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Tool Kit. The key word in the product's name is "Professional." You can find TPMS tools for under $50, but Icon's new device is several hundred dollars. However, professionals and serious DIYers may find the investment worth it, considering the kit's capabilities and features.
The device connects to vehicle computers via the included OBD-II cable. Once connected, it can read, diagnose, and relearn TPMS sensors and provide straightforward instructions while you use it. It's equipped with a barcode scanner that can automatically identify a vehicle and is compatible with most domestic, Asian, and European vehicles, as well as 30 aftermarket brands. It can also work wirelessly with newer vehicles through Bluetooth.
Sporting a 4.3-inch, full-color touchscreen display, the tool will convey PSI, temperature, ID, frequency, and battery status. It can guide users when replacing low-battery or malfunctioning TPMS sensors or when installing duplicates in other tires, and also tests the signal and battery levels of key fobs. The device has a 3,700 mAh battery with an automatic shut-off and comes with a durable case and die-cut foam inserts. On top of all this, Icon offers a year's worth of free software updates. Harbor Freight sells the Icon Professional Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) tool kit for $649.99.
9-inch long-nose wire stripper, cutter, and crimper
Harbor Freight offers many products that are perfect for DIY electrical projects. Either way, though, whether you're in the trade or working on something at home, you probably won't get very far without high-quality wire tools. Harbor Freight already has other options available, but its new Icon 9-inch long-nose wire stripper, cutter, and crimper could make for a solid upgrade. Built to cleanly strip 8-16 AWG solid wire and 10-20 AWG stranded wire, the hand tool can also cut 6-32 and 8-32 screws with its high-strength bolt shears and can easily crimp insulated and noninsulated connectors, terminals, and lugs.
Icon's new tool is laser-etched with size markings to quickly identify the width you need. It's equipped with straight tips to grip and pull wires and features wire looping holes on each side to more easily bend them. Harbor Freight uses forged high-carbon alloy steel to boost the durability and lifespan of the tool, and its grips are cushioned with nonslip material in the signature Icon red to make it more comfortable to use and easier to control. The tool weighs less than a pound and shouldn't be a burden to use for long periods. Icon's newest product also comes with the same Harbor Freight lifetime warranty that all Icon hand tools do. The Icon 9-inch long-nose wire stripper, cutter, and crimper is available from Harbor Freight for $34.99.
Two new standard-sized ratchets
This year, Harbor Freight is adding several new tools to its G2 line of Icon ratchets, including two standard-sized options. These latest models will feature the same upgrades that make Icon G2 ratchets different from G1 ratchets, including sealed heads and enhanced locking mechanisms. Harbor Freight says professional technicians collaborated in the design of its Icon G2 6 ½-inch ¼-inch drive standard ratchet, and that tool has been thoroughly tested in the field to meet high standards.
The 72-tooth ratchet provides a 5-degree arc swing. It's constructed from forged, hardened chrome-moly steel with nickel-chrome moly for the gear and incorporates split-pawl technology to improve durability. The hardened pawl engages six gear teeth to distribute force over a larger area, improve torque, and reduce slop at the start of each swing. It also makes the ratchets easier to use in tight spaces. It's made to minimize back drag, allowing for smoother ratcheting and quick removal of loose fasteners. It also sports a 2-piece switch lever to secure fasteners without auto-reversing.
Icon's second new ratchet is the same, except that it includes a more comfortable handle made from thermoplastic. The TPV grip also enhances the tool's durability, as it's resistant to chemicals it may come into contact with on the job. Prices are the same, so choosing between the two comes down to personal preference. The Icon G2 6 ½-inch ¼-inch drive standard ratchet and Icon G2 6 ½-inch ¼-inch drive standard ratchet with comfort grip are available from Harbor Freight for $39.99 each.
Three other Icon ratchets offer more sizes and versatility
In addition to two new standard ratchets, Harbor Freight is also introducing three additional G2 options in varying sizes: the 26-inch ¾-inch drive long ratchet, a 4 ⅝-inch ¼-inch drive short ratchet, and a 2 ⅝-inch ¼-inch drive stubby ratchet. Collectively, the different handle lengths offer users much more versatility.
The Icon G2 26-inch ¾-inch drive long ratchet can be used to generate more torque or allow for easier access for certain tasks, such as working on car engines or exhaust manifolds. The 4 ⅝-inch ¼-inch drive short ratchet, on the other hand, may help protect your knuckles when working in confined spaces thanks to the same five-degree swing arc of all the new G2 ratchets. Finally, the Icon G2 ⅝-inch ¼-inch drive stubby ratchet may save the day when working in especially tight areas, and even a short handle proves too unwieldy.
Aside from handle length differences, the tools are very similar to Icon's G2 standard ratchets. As with the standard models, technicians worked with Harbor Freight to design the tools, which were also extensively tested in the lab and field before launch. The 26-inch ¾-inch drive long ratchet does distinguish itself from others in one way, though, as it has a higher tooth count (90, as opposed to 72), allowing it to deliver a tighter 4-degree swing compared to the others' 5-degree arc. The Icon G2 26-inch ¾-inch drive long ratchet is available from Harbor Freight for $119.99, while the Icon G2 4 ⅝-inch ¼-inch drive short ratchet and Icon G2 2 ⅝-inch ¼-inch drive stubby ratchet sell for $32.99 and $29.99, respectively.