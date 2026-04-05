Engineer Launches Genius AI Scheme To Track The Price Of His Favorite Beer

A man in Ireland has figured out a way to find the cheapest pint of Guinness using just AI programs. Matt Cortland became frustrated when he paid nearly $9 for a pint at a pub in Dublin, and decided he had to figure out a way to track prices across the country.

The first step was to find out the prices. To do that, Cortland created "Rachel" using the AI voice-generation platform ElevenLabs, then had her call every pub across Ireland — with a Northern Irish accent, of course. She ended up calling over 6,000 pubs, asking each one what their price was for a pint of Guinness.

The second step was to sort the data. He used Claude to create a price index called "Guinndex," which he can update himself, or bartenders can update whenever prices change. This offers Cortland — and anyone else craving a Guinness — up-to-date prices.