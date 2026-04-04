Amazon Is Giving Prime Members 20 Cents Off On Gas – How (And Where) To Use It

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It doesn't seem that gas prices are going to dip anytime soon, so seeking out savings is crucial for any budget. Fortunately, some businesses are doing what they can to ease the burden their customers are facing, even in small ways. Costco uses an interesting strategy to stay cheaper on gas than most, and even Amazon has stepped in to offer drivers an improved discount at the pump. To take advantage of this gas sale, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership, the Earnify app, and remember to fill up your tank at specific participating gas station chains.

The partnership between Amazon Prime and Earnify typically means that Amazon Prime members get 10 cents off at the pump, but these savings are increasing to 20 cents for a limited time. The sale runs from April 3 through May 29, with the discount applying to fuel purchases made on Fridays. BP, Amoco, and certain ampm and Thorntons locations across the country are part of the promotion. Ultimately, around 7,500 gas stations across the United States are fair game.

At a time when gas prices are skyrocketing, every discount helps, even if it means having to venture to specific gas stations. For those not already taking advantage of this 20 cents off Amazon Prime and Earnify deal, it's pretty easy to get started.