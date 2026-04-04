Amazon Is Giving Prime Members 20 Cents Off On Gas – How (And Where) To Use It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It doesn't seem that gas prices are going to dip anytime soon, so seeking out savings is crucial for any budget. Fortunately, some businesses are doing what they can to ease the burden their customers are facing, even in small ways. Costco uses an interesting strategy to stay cheaper on gas than most, and even Amazon has stepped in to offer drivers an improved discount at the pump. To take advantage of this gas sale, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership, the Earnify app, and remember to fill up your tank at specific participating gas station chains.
The partnership between Amazon Prime and Earnify typically means that Amazon Prime members get 10 cents off at the pump, but these savings are increasing to 20 cents for a limited time. The sale runs from April 3 through May 29, with the discount applying to fuel purchases made on Fridays. BP, Amoco, and certain ampm and Thorntons locations across the country are part of the promotion. Ultimately, around 7,500 gas stations across the United States are fair game.
At a time when gas prices are skyrocketing, every discount helps, even if it means having to venture to specific gas stations. For those not already taking advantage of this 20 cents off Amazon Prime and Earnify deal, it's pretty easy to get started.
Setting up your Amazon Prime and Earnify gas savings
To make the most of this 20-cent discount with Amazon Prime and Earnify, you first have to set a few things up. With an active Prime membership and the Earnify app downloaded, go to the Amazon Prime Fuel Savings Offer page. This is where you link your Prime and Earnify accounts to access the discount. From there, the Earnify store locator will give you a look at nearby participating gas stations. Once at the pump, enter the payment method or phone number connected to your Earnify account, or enter the station and pump you've chosen into the Earnify app, and you're good to start saving.
On top of this, the Amazon Prime-Earnify partnership could benefit more than just you. If you have an Amazon Family account, you can share this discount with one other individual in your home over the age of 18. They'll have to connect their own Earnify account, which will allow your household to get more from the limited discount period while it's still going on. Of course, if none of the gas stations around you are in on this promotion, there are plenty of gas station chains with great rewards programs to seek out instead if you're exploring options for savings.
For those with Amazon Prime memberships, there are multiple ways to make it work for you. Combined with Earnify, you and your loved ones can keep your budget in a better spot by saving as much as possible per gallon at the pump.