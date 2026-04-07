Why Ford Says New Mustang GTD Owners Shouldn't Drive Their Cars For 30 Days

The Ford Mustang GTD is unquestionably the halo performance car in Ford's lineup right now. It has the same basic shape as a Mustang, but under its skin, it's much more like a supercar than your standard-issue Mustang. Taking ownership of one of these 800-horsepower, exotic Mustangs is not an easy process.

For starters, you'll have to shell out the approximately $350,000 that the GTD costs, and that's only if you're lucky enough to get the opportunity. Ford requires prospective Mustang GTD buyers to submit an application, through which the company determines who the GTD allocations will go to. Should you be fortunate enough to have your Mustang GTD application accepted so you can begin the order process and later take delivery of your car, Ford then recommends that owners wait an additional 30 days after delivery before they actually drive their GTD on the road.

The reason is not for something mechanical; it's because of the paint on the GTD's unique carbon fiber body panels, which Ford says needs an additional 30 days to cure before any sort of paint protection film (PPF) is applied. The Mustang GTD's body is wider and more aggressive than the regular Mustang's and uses carbon fiber panels throughout. The car's fenders, hood, trunk lid, roof, and door sills are all made of the exotic, lightweight material — to which Ford then applies the paint color of the customer's choice, with nearly unlimited custom options for buyers who want something out of the ordinary.