4 Used Tools You Can't Always Donate To Thrift Stores

Thrift stores can be one of life's great pleasures. They funnel still-functional, lightly used products away from landfills and into the hands of consumers who can put them to good use. They can also be a fun way to spend a weekend, hunting for collectibles, bargains, and other thrift store treasures.

Most major thrift stores have a set of donation guidelines published online, and there are some common threads. Thrift stores usually don't want soiled clothing, they can't use incomplete products (think devices without their power cords), and they usually don't want baby safety gear like car seats, because using used baby safety gear is discouraged. Tools are usually welcome, but there are a few exceptions.

Donating your used possessions can be a nice way to give back to your community, and you never know if one of your neighbors could give your aging possessions a second life. If you've got some old tools you're not using anymore, donating them could be the right move, but there are certain types of tools thrift stores don't want.