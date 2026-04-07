Stackable Washers & Dryers Have Hidden Downsides You Should Know

Learning to sort the whites from your colorful laundry is a rite of passage, even with modern tools and machines. Laundry may be a rather boring chore, but it's an essential life skill, and having your own laundry facilities inside your apartment or home is like hitting the jackpot. No more laundromat or shared service. If you're living in small-footprint space, however, you may be considering a stackable unit.

A stackable laundry unit is exactly what it sounds like. It's a washer and a dryer stacked vertically, rather than placed side-by-side. They're a great option if you don't have the space for a traditional set-up, or if you want to put your laundry facilities inside a closet rather. Before you invest in a set, however, you should consider the pros and cons.

Not every washer and dryer are stackable, so buying a stackable set means shopping from a limited market, which also means you lose the option of mixing brands. This is bad news if you need to replace only one appliance, or you're thinking of mixing brands based on user reviews and your own needs. It's simply not advisable to stack units from two different brands — stackable options are specially designed to sit one on top of the other.

Stackable appliances may be smaller than standard units, though this may work for you if you have a small space. Full-size sets are also available, but are only offered with front load washers. If you want bigger units, avoid laundry centers, which are smaller and permanently attached, and look for individual units that are stackable. Here's what else you should know.