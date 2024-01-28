This iPhone Feature Will Make One Complicated Laundry Step Easy

Sorting your dirty laundry can be quite a pain. Unless you know by memory which pieces of clothing require a gentle cycle and which can withstand a rigorous spin — and actually do the right thing by washing these fabric groups separately — then you're likely the type of person who just tosses everything into the washing machine. If you're the latter, you may have encountered your fair share of shrunken, discolored, and otherwise ruined clothes.

Most garments come with a tag that contains crucial care instructions, such as proper water temperature, whether the fabric can handle bleach, and if you can iron it or not. More often than not, rather than have explicitly worded descriptions on what you should do, those tiny tags merely contain a variety of symbols instead.

For iPhone users, there's a very useful iOS 17 feature that can help make sense of confusing clothing labels and increase the odds of your laundry coming out of the wash without any mishaps. It's called Visual Look Up, and it's a fairly new iPhone feature that becomes accessible when you take a photo or video of certain objects, such as plants, animals, and landmarks, among many other things. It provides additional context about the subject of your captures, sort of like a nifty learning tool. Rather than Googling your query, you can just use the Camera app, take a picture or a video of the object you want to know about, and use Visual Look Up to access more information.