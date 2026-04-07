What Makes China's New Type 055 Destroyers So Dangerous?

In late March 2026, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy sent two new Type 055 class destroyers, the Anging and Dongguan, to their first combat training exercises, putting China's fleet at 10 total Type 055 class destroyers. The Anging and Dongguan feature a lot of improvements over the previous batch of ships in regards to reconnaissance and onboard weapons, although many specific technical details have not been publicly shared.

What we do know is that this class of destroyer includes some of China's most powerful warships. At 10,000 tons each, they are some of the largest and most heavily armored vessels in the world. Designed with anti-submarine warfare in mind, they can carry up to 112 vertical launching systems for improved air defense. They are also capable of implementing a hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missile called the YJ-20. Not only is it full of a wide range of missile types, but these destroyers also have dual-band radar systems that allow these destroyers to track hundreds of aerial targets simultaneously.

According to the U.S. Naval Institute, the Anging and Dongguan could be the first of this new batch of Type 055 class destroyers, with more on the way. Chinese Military Affairs Expert Zhang Junshe told the Global Times that any future editions would be even more advanced, with these new destroyers still being "insufficient" for all of China's far-seas defense operations.