Why Is The V-22 Osprey Called 'The Widowmaker'?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "widow maker" (or widowmaker) as "something having the potential to cause sudden loss of life." This slang term implies that someone's hobby or profession (like driving a race car at over 200 mph) or genetic predisposition to something like arterial blockage that causes a fatal heart attack can make them a widow. A "widow" is normally a term associated with a wife losing her husband, and typically has not remarried.

The V-22 Osprey is incredibly versatile and mightily impressive thanks to its ability to operate as both a helicopter and an airplane. By tilting its propellers vertically, the Osprey can take off and land just like a helicopter, giving it the maneuverability to land anywhere the mission requires. Once airborne, the rotors can rotate horizontally, transforming it into a fixed-wing airplane. However, it's this very flexibility that also makes it more difficult to fly.

Believe it or not, the Osprey was in development for a quarter of a century — 26 years, to be exact – and wasn't put into service until 2007. During that development and testing phase, primarily between 1991 and 2000, the V-22 was involved in crashes that caused a total of 30 fatalities. Since 2007, another 35 fatalities have been reported. Between 1992 and 2022, Ospreys were involved in a dozen fatal accidents, most of which happened during training exercises and not active operations. Sadly, this unique aircraft has killed more U.S. military personnel and civilians than enemies, thus earning its nickname among military spouses as the "Widow Maker."