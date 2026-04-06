Who Owns SRM Concrete & What Does The 'SRM' Stand For?

SRM stands for Smyrna Ready Mix. SRM Concrete, which lays claim to the "largest privately-owned ready-mix concrete manufacturer in the country," is owned by the Hollingshead family of Smyrna, Tennessee. The company's founders, Mike and Melissa Hollingshead, got into the ready-mix concrete business as a way to improve the supply of concrete to Hollingshead Concrete. Mike Hollingshead started Hollingshead Concrete early in his career as a concrete finishing business that stands as the Hollingsheads' first company, although recent iterations of that business are known as Hollingshead Cement.

In 1999, frustrated with the poor customer service he received from local concrete suppliers, Mike and Melissa bought their own ready-mix concrete plant, assembled it in their backyard, and acquired five used concrete trucks at an auction to start SRM Concrete. Even that first backyard operation likely exceeded the capacity of mixing multiple bags of concrete in a Harbor Freight cement mixer.

The Hollingsheads launched SRM Concrete with a tight budget and immediately had obstacles to overcome. While assembling SRM's first ready-mix plant at their home in the backyard was a sizable commitment to the project, Mike had little knowledge of operating a ready-mix plant or the formula for making a quality mix. To make matters worse, two of the five used concrete trucks bought at auction, meant to deliver SRM's product, suffered engine failure before making it back to the SRM Concrete plant.