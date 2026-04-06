Who Makes Hotsy Pressure Washers & Where Are They Made?

There are a lot of options for pressure washers these days, with numerous major pressure washer brands on the market to consider. For those taking on power washing as a profession, Hotsy is one of the most notable names, having been around since the 1970s with pressurized cleaning equipment at the forefront of its business. While this longevity means many may recognize the Hotsy brand, what's not so common knowledge is who actually makes its pressure washers. That responsibility goes to the German cleaning equipment company Kärcher, also known as Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG, which purchased Hotsy as part of its acquisition of its then-parent company, C-Tech Industries Inc., in 2004.

While the Hotsy brand is owned by Kärcher, its status as a prominent German company doesn't mean its pressure washers are made overseas. In fact, the company has explained that its products are manufactured predominantly across several plants throughout North America. It does have a manufacturing plant located in Europe, but specific components and water pumps are said to be made there. According to the brand's LinkedIn page, the Hotsy headquarters is located in Denver, Colorado — just two states over from Humboldt, Iowa where the first Hotsy pressure washer was created, and the brand was established by Bob Cohen decades ago.

Just as the Hotsy brand has expanded its manufacturing footprint over the years, the same can be said for its availability. Hotsy pressure washer distribution has spread greatly, as have the opportunities for those seeking to sell them.