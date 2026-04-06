Who Makes Hotsy Pressure Washers & Where Are They Made?
There are a lot of options for pressure washers these days, with numerous major pressure washer brands on the market to consider. For those taking on power washing as a profession, Hotsy is one of the most notable names, having been around since the 1970s with pressurized cleaning equipment at the forefront of its business. While this longevity means many may recognize the Hotsy brand, what's not so common knowledge is who actually makes its pressure washers. That responsibility goes to the German cleaning equipment company Kärcher, also known as Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG, which purchased Hotsy as part of its acquisition of its then-parent company, C-Tech Industries Inc., in 2004.
While the Hotsy brand is owned by Kärcher, its status as a prominent German company doesn't mean its pressure washers are made overseas. In fact, the company has explained that its products are manufactured predominantly across several plants throughout North America. It does have a manufacturing plant located in Europe, but specific components and water pumps are said to be made there. According to the brand's LinkedIn page, the Hotsy headquarters is located in Denver, Colorado — just two states over from Humboldt, Iowa where the first Hotsy pressure washer was created, and the brand was established by Bob Cohen decades ago.
Just as the Hotsy brand has expanded its manufacturing footprint over the years, the same can be said for its availability. Hotsy pressure washer distribution has spread greatly, as have the opportunities for those seeking to sell them.
Hotsy's distribution network is as expansive as its manufacturing
As mentioned, Hotsy manufacturing has spread across North America and into Europe since the brand burst onto the scene in the 1970s, so it's no surprise that its distribution efforts have grown in their own right. At the time of publication, there are more than 130 authorized Hotsy dealers active in North America, with many of them being in operation roughly as long as or even longer than Kärcher has overseen the brand. They're rather easy to find, too, with Hotsy offering an online dealer locator tool to find the closest to you.
On top of simplifying the shopping process, Hotsy has also made it easier for endeavoring business-owners to become official Hotsy dealers themselves. The page explains how to become an authorized Hotsy dealer, while also including frequently asked questions about the process, and what those interested would get out of such a partnership, among other crucial details. Notably, the page also shares where Kärcher hopes to see the Hotsy brand expand to in the coming years. The list of available markets includes almost half of the United States, and multiple cities within some states, as well as multiple cities in Canada.
Though whether an appliance like a hot pressure washer is worth it is a matter of individual need, based on Hotsy's success, there's want out there fore these units and more. It'll be interesting to see where the Kärcher-owned brand goes in the future, both business-wise and geographically.