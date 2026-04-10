Kawasaki's Z1100 Trails Rivals On Specs, But That's Not The Biggest Problem

The Z1100 is at the top of Kawasaki's Supernaked category. It takes the spot that was once held by the old Z1000, and–with the exception of the supercharged Z H2–the Z1100 is the most powerful naked sportbike that the green-coded manufacturer makes. While it doesn't quite offer superbike levels of performance, the Z1100 is a menacing street machine with serious speed, and Kawasaki let me borrow one for a few weeks to see what it's all about.

Aesthetically, the Z1100 is styled with Kawasaki's aggressive "Sugomi" design language, characterized by sharp angles and steeply raked body lines. As far as curb appeal goes, it's about as streetfighter as it gets. Before I even rode the Z1100, I was a fan of the way it looked. On top of having the right looks for the class, the Z1100 is also extremely fun to ride, comfortable, and it comes with all sorts of modern equipment.

Early on in my test of the Z1100, I discovered that it could easily live its life as a spicy commuter bike, a canyon carver, or the sort of machine you take on long weekend trips — it's extremely versatile. It's pricey, though, and there are a number of competitors ready to take it on, from rivals like Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki, and even a few from inside Kawasaki's own lineup. So where does the Z1100 fit in the pecking order of modern 1000-cc-plus naked streetfighters?