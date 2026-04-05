Russia's Allegedly Beefing Up Its Navy With Impressive New Ships

Reports that Russia has been strengthening its navy have been circulating for some time. In recent months, one verifiable sign of activity has been the launch of the Admiral Amelko frigate.

This is the fifth and latest ship in the Gorshkov-class of frigates, or if they're referred to by their rather dry official designnation – Project 22350. This class of ship represents a key part of Russia's post-Soviet naval strategy. Indeed, it's the only class of ocean-going surface warship developed by the Russians since the demise of the Soviet Union. The ships are designed to be multi-role platforms capable of handling a range of missions, from air defense to anti-submarine warfare. Currently, there are three of them in active service, with a fourth, the Admiral Isakov, and the aforementioned Admiral Amelko both set to join the fleet in 2027.

In remarks published by The National Interest, Alexander Stepanov, of the Moscow-based Institute of Law and National Security called the ship "a sea terminator, a universal soldier, that can hunt down enemy nuclear-powered submarines. Given this, it's likely a relief to hear that these ships are hardly rolling off the production line at a high rate of knots.

For instance, the Admiral Amelko's keel was laid down in April 2019, and it isn't expected to enter service until late 2027. This is fast, by the way; the first ship in the class took 12 years to build. Although, to be fair, a major U.S. Navy frigate program was recently cancelled due to major production delays, so this is not a uniquely Russian problem.

Let's have a closer look at the Gorshkov-class of frigates and whether they live up to their self-penned terminator moniker.