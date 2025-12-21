A Major US Navy Frigate Program Was Canceled (But Here's What's Being Built Instead)

The U.S. Navy has decided to step back from its Constellation-class frigate program in favor of faster-to-build vessels and a new, American-designed frigate. That means the cancellation of four previously planned warships, effectively capping the class at just two hulls. Under an agreement with shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine, considered one of the top U.S. Navy ship manufacturers, construction will continue on the USS Constellation (FFG-62) and USS Congress (FFG-63), while the remaining ships (which had not yet begun construction) will be outright terminated. Senior defense officials feel the move reflects a broader effort to streamline shipbuilding and accelerate delivery timelines across the fleet.

The cancellation comes after comments in November 2025 from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said he felt there was a general "absence of urgency" in the current delivery of U.S. military capability, according to Politico. Moving forward post-Constellation, Navy officials will be conducting a fleet design review that will shape future ship classes and procurement strategies. That includes how the U.S. Navy will meet a requirement for more than 70 other small surface combatants such as Littoral Combat Ships designed to operate close to shore. While the Constellation program was originally intended to fill that role, delays and rising costs ultimately got in the way. A final replacement for the frigate hasn't been confirmed, but a new ship design based on the Legend-class National Security Cutter used by the U.S. Coast Guard is currently the front-runner.