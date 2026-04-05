TikToker's Pep Boys Visit Shows Why You Should Always Double-Check Your Estimate

Sometimes you can go into a bit of a panic when your car isn't working and find yourself rushing to the nearest mechanic with an opening. However, it can sometimes pay off to take a deep breath, take out your phone, and use Google. That's what one TikToker realized after his brake switch broke and he got a quote from Pep Boys for $280 — $80 for the part, $200 for labor.

"About $300 to get my car functional again? I thought, 'I guess that's pretty worth it," TikTok user @joseroselloaesthetics said. "But you know what? Let me shop around a little bit." And after a short Google search at home, he found out that the broken part was available on Amazon for just under $11. At this point, he figured he should see what it would take to fix himself. He found a seven-minute YouTube video with step-by-step instructions, which showed that the broken part was located underneath the dashboard and didn't even need a tool to swap out.

@joseroselloaesthetics I went to Pep Boys for a repair and was quoted $280 — $80 for the part and $200 for labor. After doing my own research, I found the same part online for $10.88. The fix required no tools and took less than 10 minutes. This is why it's important to always double check mechanic quotes, look up parts online, and understand basic DIY car repairs. You can save hundreds of dollars by doing simple fixes yourself. Not all mechanics are bad, but being informed can protect you from overpaying. . #pepboys #carrepair #mechanic #diycarrepair #savemoney ♬ original sound – joserosello

The repair went from $280 to $11. All he could say was "Wow."