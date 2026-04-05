This New $20 Harbor Freight Product Can Take The Mess Out Of DIY Oil Changes

So, you want to change your own oil. Here's the thing: Adding new oil's the easy part. It's getting rid of the old oil that's the real struggle. Lucky for you, Harbor Freight has a new and affordable way to keep all that mess out of the process. It's the Pittsburgh 16-quart oil container with drain pan, designed to collect and store all your used motor oil — without the spills that come from traditional open drain pans.

Priced at $18.99, way less than the average oil change cost, it basically pays for itself in one go. Better yet, you get way more than one go out of it. The container comes with a wide collection basin and a sealed storage system, so you can do multiple oil changes more cleanly and efficiently without having to empty it every time. It holds up to 16 quarts of fluid in all, so it'd even work for other types of changes.