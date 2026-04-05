This New $20 Harbor Freight Product Can Take The Mess Out Of DIY Oil Changes
So, you want to change your own oil. Here's the thing: Adding new oil's the easy part. It's getting rid of the old oil that's the real struggle. Lucky for you, Harbor Freight has a new and affordable way to keep all that mess out of the process. It's the Pittsburgh 16-quart oil container with drain pan, designed to collect and store all your used motor oil — without the spills that come from traditional open drain pans.
Priced at $18.99, way less than the average oil change cost, it basically pays for itself in one go. Better yet, you get way more than one go out of it. The container comes with a wide collection basin and a sealed storage system, so you can do multiple oil changes more cleanly and efficiently without having to empty it every time. It holds up to 16 quarts of fluid in all, so it'd even work for other types of changes.
Features of the Pittsburgh oil container with drain pan
Unlike open pans that you have to balance carefully to keep from spilling, this Pittsburgh container can be sealed and sat upright without leaks. Traditional drain pans can overflow or splash, especially when oil comes out quicker than you expected. No problem for this guy, though. It's a large drain pan with raised edges to help capture the oil and cut down on splashes as it flows out. It also comes with a handle, grip, and leak-proof seal to make it easier to carry and pour.
One customer review also praises the addition of a breather feature that helps regulate airflow during pouring. That way, you don't get that "burping" effect that can cause even more splashes and spills while you pour. Considering that price tag at under $20, you're getting a really useful sidekick for your next DIY oil change at roughly half the cost of a comparable model from Chapin. It's even a dollar cheaper than AutoZone's handy gadget. Check your local Harbor Freight's inventory to see if there's one ready to pick up near you.