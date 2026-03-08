9 Handy AutoZone Gadgets To Upgrade Your Garage
AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor for everything automotive-related, from garage gadgets to vehicle replacement parts, maintenance items, accessories, and more. It doesn't matter whether you own a sports car or a heavy-duty truck, odds are, you will find parts for it at AutoZone.
The retailer offers plenty of tools and accessories to help you upgrade your garage's capabilities. For instance, a rolling tool cart to store your essential tools at hand's access during repair, or a steel creeper to work comfortably under vehicles.
We selected these gadgets after evaluating their effectiveness in fulfilling the marketed claims through user ratings and reviews before adding them to this list. These gadgets could really make the physical aspects and time demands of inspection, maintenance, and repair of vehicles easier to manage. All them serve different purposes in the garage, so there's good odds that you'll find at least one among them appealing.
Duralast 36-inch Steel Creeper
The Duralast Steel Creeper allows you to move under the vehicle with absolute ease so you can inspect the bottom area for repair. The 2-inch thick foam padding gives you a soft surface to rest upon, and there is a padded headrest to prevent neck fatigue while working. The cushion is also covered with an oil-resistant vinyl, so greasy liquids won't stick to the foam and ruin its look and quality. All it takes is a wet cloth to easily wipe up spills.
Other than this, the steel creeper can hold weight up to 250 pounds without breaking, thanks to the strong tubular steel construction. There are four 360-degree swivel casters that make it easy to move the creeper in any direction you want without much effort. Overall, the product has a score of 4.3 out of five on AutoZone. Customers find it to be worth their money ($64.99) since it is easy to move around and has a robust, low-profile build for convenient working.
Duralast 2-Ton Jack Stand
Priced at $41.49, the Duralast Jack Stand is used to add support for the car when it is lifted on a jack, being able to support a weight of up to 4,000 pounds. This jack stand is made from a single piece of strong welded steel, which brings durability to bear heavy weights. It can be adjusted to different heights per the requirement of the task — with the support range falling between 10-13/16 inches and 16¾ inches.
Furthermore, it has a cast iron ratchet drive that helps raise the bar to the desired height and then locks it in place once adjusted. The pair possesses a staggering score of 4.8, with recommendations from 96% of its buyers. The jack stand has successfully helped hold up cars for the users, with one person mentioning that it held up the front end of their Mustang for over a week without any damage.
FloTool 12,000-pound Capacity Rhino Ramp
The FloTool Rhino Ramp can support a weight of 12,000 pounds without succumbing to damage — plenty for lifting your car to allow for car maintenance and repair. The ramp has a wide design and a 17-degree angle so cars with even low clearance can easily drive up the height. Moreover, the ramp is lightweight and portable, which makes it easy to carry and store in your garage — either vertically or horizontally.
Also, the ramp features Core-Trac non-skid feet on the bottom, which prevents it from sliding away from the tires when the two surfaces come in contact. Other than these, the ramp has vent plugs that create an outlet for the trapped fluids so it does not damage the ramp in any way through buildup.
Possessing an overall rating of 4.5, the FloTool Rhino Ramp has received praise for its ability to hold heavy-weight vehicles, such as a full-sized truck, a BMW X5, and more. Grab a pair of Rhino Ramp for $64.99.
FloTool Drain Pan 16 Quart
The FloTool Drain Pan is a cool garage find that can hold 16 quarts of liquid — perfect for oil replacement. You can place it flat on the ground under the car, and the deep basin will collect the old oil as you drain without spills or splashes. Once done, you can empty the container easily and then store it flat or upright without any worries of leakage.
Furthermore, the high-density polyethylene body prevents oil damage to the container, allowing for longer use. The handle design makes it easy to carry around the garage, and the high-quality caps prevent chances of leakage. This oil disposal container is up for sale for $19.99 on AutoZone and has received a total of 4.3 stars from 743 buyers, most of whom found this to be a handy product for collecting waste oil from their vehicles and noted how the low-profile design makes it convenient to slide under any car.
Noco 1,000-Amp 12-Volt Boost Plus UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter
Every car owner should have a jump starter at the trunk of their car, just in case of unexpected engine breakdowns. The Noco Jump Starter is a portable device that can deliver up to a thousand amperes of current to ignite a dead battery. It is made to work with vehicles having gas engines up to 6 liters or diesel engines up to 3 liters. Powered by a lithium-ion battery, it can easily jumpstart around 20 car batteries in a single charge.
What is more is that it also features a 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven light modes, including emergency SOS, that can provide light in dark areas or at night times to increase visibility when dealing with wires. The patented safety technology keeps away risks of sparks and reverse polarity so you can safely juice up the battery.
In addition, this device also acts as a portable charger for your USB devices, like smartphones and music players, among others, making it a perfect gadget for traveling. 90% of buyers positively recommended this device, giving it an overall 4.6 stars. Get it at AutoZone for $99.99.
Duralast ½-inch Drive 30-150 lb-ft Extension Torque Wrench
The Duralast Torque Wrench provides you with a torque range of 30-150 lb-ft to fasten or unfasten tough lugs and bolts. Made with forged alloy steel and a chrome-plated finish, the wrench is resistant against corrosion. Additionally, the tools delivers the most precise torque possible in the upper 80% of its range, since it is factory-calibrated to a +/- 4% clockwise accuracy in the respective range.
The wrench will make an audible click once the desired torque setting is reached, so you know when to stop, and the twist collar will lock that setting in place. There's also quick-release button on the ratchet head to let go of the sockets and accessories attached to the wrench. And a chamfered square drive lead-in allows for the easy placement of the sockets into the drive.
This torque wrench, available on AutoZone for $39.99, is rated at 4.5 from 335 buyers who loved its practical design and functionality in automotive use — making for a great addition to a mechanic's tool kit.
Gearwrench Tool Cart
This Gearwrench Tool Cart features four drawers and a large top compartment, offering a total storage of 10,700 cubic inches and a holding capacity of 650 pounds. The cart also features an external power tool rack and a bottom tray storage area to hold longer tools, making it perfect to store all your garage essentials, be they the heavier power tools such as impact drivers or smaller hand tools.
Each drawer is integrated with a trigger latch retention system to keep it fully closed. Other than this, all storage areas are protected with a black EVA foam liner to avoid scratches to the surface as well as prevent the tools from slipping out.
There are four casters — two swivel and two stationary — and a heavy-duty chrome side handle with a rubber grip, all of which contribute to a comfortable movement around the garage. Coming to the upper lid, it has a 90-degree opening for a full view of all the contents inside. Up for purchase at a price of $879.99, this garage upgrade will make your space more functional by organizing all your go-to tools in one place.
Innova Inspection Camera
The Innova Inspection Camera is super handy in fields like automotive, plumbing, construction, and more. It becomes your eyes to obtain a larger picture of hard-to-reach areas and points to diagnose the issue at hand, for example, in a car's engine. The long camera snake can reach narrow spaces, and possesses an IP67 rating, which protects it against damage caused by water and oil.
Moreover, you can get a view on a 2.7-inch LCD screen in a high-resolution, color display that shows you the nitty-gritty of the area to pinpoint the fault. Besides, there are six bright LEDs integrated onto the camera snake that illuminate the respective area for a clear picture.
For $115.99, you will also get your hands on additional accessories, such as a 90-degree mirror, a magnet, and a hook for better inspection. However, one minor part that AutoZone customers disliked about this camera is that it operates on AA batteries, rather than being rechargeable. Other than that, it received a good 4.5 rating on the platform and is up for sale for $115.99.
Slime 12 Volt Tire Inflator with Gauge and Light
A tire inflator can prove useful in the most unfortunate of situations, when your vehicle's tires lose pressure in the middle of nowhere, with no repair stations nearby. The Slime Tire Inflator is a lightweight and portable machine that you can keep at the back of your vehicle. Plug it into any standard car 12-volt power outlet to obtain a maximum pressure of 60 PSI, which can inflate a typical tire in about eight minutes. Although, be careful when plugging things into a car's 12-volt socket, as power hungry devices can cause it to fuse or even blow up.
Also, it includes a bright LED light to improve visibility in low-light conditions. This tire inflator is not only usable with cars but can also be handy for inflating kids' toys, balls, and more with the included adapters. In addition, there are storage compartments designed onto the device for cords and accessories to save space. Having a rating of four out of five, it has a positive recommendation from 80% of the buyers. You can buy it for just $34.99 — a super useful gadget under $50 to upgrade your garage.