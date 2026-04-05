The Biggest Problem With Compact Washers Isn't The Small Drum Size
Dealing with a lack of space in your home can be challenging. That's especially true in a tight laundry room, where even something from one of the best major washing machine brands may not fit. This is when compact washing machines might be ideal, as their size is perfect for small rooms, and also if you just don't need a bigger unit. Before you decide to buy one, beware that their biggest problem is vibration, which may be worse than you expect.
In testing conducted by Consumer Reports, compact washers vibrated far more than full-size models. The compact units tested were front-load, and shook to the point that it was visually noticeable. This was due to a combination of the washer's lightweight frame and high spin speeds. While most washers typically have those higher speeds despite the size, it's more pronounced in a compact unit. That's because the smaller drum makes balancing the load harder to do, so every vibration is more amplified.
To counteract the vibrations, some compact washing machines have built-in features that may help. These features can assist in stabilizing the drum during spin cycles, when the shaking is at its peak. As an example, the LG 2.4-cubic foot Compact 24-inch Wide Front Load Washer has an anti-vibration system designed to minimize movement during operation. While no manufacturer can fully guarantee you'll have zero vibrations, any system is better than nothing.
Troubleshooting a vibrating washing machine
Washer vibration can be more problematic for compact units than full-size models, but no machine is ever truly safe. What begins as a minor shake can become more severe over time, to the point that the washer could sustain damage. Internal components such as the suspension system, and potentially the drum itself can be affected. If this happens, your machine may leak water, and that's one of the key signs it's about to break.
There are some things you can do before it gets that far, however. First, you should keep an eye on your washer. If you notice it vibrating more than usual, you can try moving some of the clothes around to help even out the load. However, it could be that your washing machine is shaking because the feet underneath need adjusting. Just place a level on top of the machine, and then adjust accordingly until it's right. Consult your owner's manual for more information.
The most important thing to remember is that simply ignoring the problem isn't going to fix it. A compact washer that's jumping or moving across the floor is a sign that something bigger's going on. If you've tried everything and your unit is still shaking excessively, it might be time to call in a technician. While no washing machine will last forever, the money you spend on a professional repair bill could be far less than the cost of a new unit.