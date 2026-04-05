The Biggest Problem With Compact Washers Isn't The Small Drum Size

Dealing with a lack of space in your home can be challenging. That's especially true in a tight laundry room, where even something from one of the best major washing machine brands may not fit. This is when compact washing machines might be ideal, as their size is perfect for small rooms, and also if you just don't need a bigger unit. Before you decide to buy one, beware that their biggest problem is vibration, which may be worse than you expect.

In testing conducted by Consumer Reports, compact washers vibrated far more than full-size models. The compact units tested were front-load, and shook to the point that it was visually noticeable. This was due to a combination of the washer's lightweight frame and high spin speeds. While most washers typically have those higher speeds despite the size, it's more pronounced in a compact unit. That's because the smaller drum makes balancing the load harder to do, so every vibration is more amplified.

To counteract the vibrations, some compact washing machines have built-in features that may help. These features can assist in stabilizing the drum during spin cycles, when the shaking is at its peak. As an example, the LG 2.4-cubic foot Compact 24-inch Wide Front Load Washer has an anti-vibration system designed to minimize movement during operation. While no manufacturer can fully guarantee you'll have zero vibrations, any system is better than nothing.