Not DeWalt: Project Farm Tested 10 Tool Sets, And This One Came Out On Top

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Project Farm is a popular YouTuber with over 3.8 million subscribers. The fast-talking host is known for posting videos comparing everything from chainsaws to torque wrenches, and tarps to power tools. One aspect of Project Farm videos that makes them valuable when comparing tools and equipment is the objective data shared in the videos, such as cutting time and downforce measurements in a comparison that pit DeWalt against cheaper battery chainsaw brands.

In early 2026, the channel extended that rigor to a test of tool sets, comparing 10 kits containing socket wrenches, combination wrenches, hex keys, and other assorted mechanic-friendly tools. The list of brands represented included DeWalt, Husky, Amazon Basics, Kobalt, Workpro, Duratech, Craftsman, Vevor, and Gearwrench.

The test covered objective and subjective evaluations. These included weight, toolbox organization, ratchet arc-swing, ratchet back drag, ratchet head size, maximum torque when using the ½-inch open-end and closed-end wrenches, and the torque required to break the sockets and ratchets included in the sets. After all the results were tallied, DeWalt ranked second among those brands, with the Gearwrench 243-piece tool set coming out on top.