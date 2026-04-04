Not DeWalt: Project Farm Tested 10 Tool Sets, And This One Came Out On Top
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Project Farm is a popular YouTuber with over 3.8 million subscribers. The fast-talking host is known for posting videos comparing everything from chainsaws to torque wrenches, and tarps to power tools. One aspect of Project Farm videos that makes them valuable when comparing tools and equipment is the objective data shared in the videos, such as cutting time and downforce measurements in a comparison that pit DeWalt against cheaper battery chainsaw brands.
In early 2026, the channel extended that rigor to a test of tool sets, comparing 10 kits containing socket wrenches, combination wrenches, hex keys, and other assorted mechanic-friendly tools. The list of brands represented included DeWalt, Husky, Amazon Basics, Kobalt, Workpro, Duratech, Craftsman, Vevor, and Gearwrench.
The test covered objective and subjective evaluations. These included weight, toolbox organization, ratchet arc-swing, ratchet back drag, ratchet head size, maximum torque when using the ½-inch open-end and closed-end wrenches, and the torque required to break the sockets and ratchets included in the sets. After all the results were tallied, DeWalt ranked second among those brands, with the Gearwrench 243-piece tool set coming out on top.
What's included in the Gearwrench 243-piece tool set?
If you're not familiar with Gearwrench tools, it's a budget-friendly company that, despite its price, ranks as one of the tool brands mechanics choose over Snap-On. Gearwrench's mechanics tools are protected by a lifetime warranty, albeit one that only applies to the original purchaser.
The 243-piece Gearwrench set isn't the biggest mechanics tool set on Amazon. However, it's well-stocked with many common hand tools mechanics use every day, such as ¼, ⅜, and ½-inch drive sockets, 90-tooth ratchets, combination wrenches, and a magnetic bit driver set, all contained in a three-drawer toolbox.
The set includes 24 ¼-inch drive standard-depth sockets ranging from 5/32-inch to 9/16-inch and 4 mm to 15 mm. In addition, there are 23 ¼-inch drive deep sockets sized 3/16-inch to 9/16-inch and 4 mm to 15 mm. The ⅜-inch drive socket set has 29 standard-depth and 27 deep sockets. Standard ⅜-inch drive socket sizes include ¼-inch to 1-inch and 6 mm to 22 mm, while the deep sockets cover a similar range but only go up to 19 mm. Thirty-one ½-inch drive standard-depth sockets cover a range from ⅜-inch to 1-½-inch and 10 mm to 24 mm.
The Gearwrench tool set also contains combination wrenches with sizes from ¼-inch to ¾-inch and 6 mm to 19 mm. The magnetic bit driver set includes 30 bits, including Torx, hex, slotted, and Phillips varieties.